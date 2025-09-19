Plans submitted to build new housing estate on northern edge of Banbury

Details of the contentious plans to build 170 new homes on the northern edge of Banbury, which were granted at appeal, have been submitted to the district council.

Vistry Group applied to build the homes on land east of Warwick Road on the northwestern edge of Banbury, not far from Hanwell.

Outline planning permission was refused by Cherwell District Council in August 2023 after 489 people objected.

Many objectors raised concerns about the development encroaching into Hanwell and that the homes would negatively affect the rural character of the area.

But the Planning Inspectorate allowed the application to go ahead at appeal in July 2024.

The developers have now lodged a reserved matters application which provides further details of how the development will look.

The homes will be a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom houses.

Most of the homes will be two storeys with the maximum height for the development being 2.5 storeys.

A total of 40 per cent of the homes will be affordable homes.

More than half the site would remain green open space including woodland, wildflower meadows and informal sport and play areas.

Public right of way along the path through the site would be maintained.

There will be 345 car parking spaces with the site being accessed via the T-junction on Warwick Road, and there would be two cycle spaces per bedroom in all the homes.

Construction of the homes cannot start until the reserved matters application has been approved by the council.