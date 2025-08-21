Plans submitted for 184-acre solar farm close to village near Banbury

Plans have been submitted to construct a large solar panel farm close to a village near Banbury.

International solar company Elgin Energy has submitted plans for a 40-megawatt solar farm on agricultural land north of Hanwell.

Alongside the solar farm, Elgin has submitted plans to build access to the site, internal access tracks, fencing and the installation of underground cabling under the M40 to a point of connection site at Seals Farm near Chacombe.

Elgin says that the proposed solar farm will power about 15,000 homes every day for around 40 years, after which it can be returned to agricultural purposes.

They also say they will work alongside the landowner so that sheep can graze in the field after the solar farm has been installed.

However, not all locals are happy with the proposed plans, with one labelling the plans as ‘absolutely absurd’ on the grounds that the solar farm would cause irreparable damage to the local wildlife environment.

The same resident of Great Bourton went on to say: “The only use for agricultural land should be agriculture. Solar panels should be put over car parks, pavements, factory and warehouse roofs, if at all.

“They are hideous eyesore, nearly as bad as wind turbines. The environmental impact of production and logistics of solar panels far outweighs their impact to ever be ‘Green’ and they would never decrease their own ‘carbon footprint’ in their lifespan. Also the impact on wildlife will be tremendous.

“The only reason anyone would say that doing this is good idea would be for financial again and they need investigating. Absolutely deranged to use prime agricultural land in such a way.”

The plans are also opposed by the Keep Hanwell Village Rural campaign, who also claim the project will damage the environment of their historic village surroundings.

A spokesperson for that group said: “While Keep Hanwell Village Rural supports renewable energy in principle, Elgin’s solar factory proposal is disproportionate and unsuitable for such a historic and environmentally sensitive setting.”

Cherwell District Council’s planning committee aims to make a decision on the plans sometime in October.

To view the plans in full, visit: https://tinyurl.com/3te2w6c5