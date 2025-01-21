Physical activity helps ease the strain on NHS services, report finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Physical activity is helping to halve the number of GP appointments required by people living with a long-term health condition in Oxfordshire, a new report has found.

Data from Active Oxfordshire revealed participants on its Move Together programme attended 51 per cent fewer appointments at their local surgery and are less reliant on NHS out of hours services.

The charity’s Prevention First report also found elderly people reported 23 per cent fewer falls as a direct result of improved activity levels, strength and balance.

Combined, the charity’s work to tackle health inequalities and improve lives through activity has saved the NHS £396,000 in GP visits alone with the average person attending between four and five fewer appointments annually.

Josh Lenthall, CEO Active Oxfordshire.

Over 13,000 people including adults with long-term health conditions, families at risk of being inactive plus pregnant and post-natal women have taken part in Active Oxfordshire’s programmes in the last year.

Josh Lenthall, CEO of Active Oxfordshire, said outcomes of the charity’s work underlines the critical role physical activity can have in saving lives and preventing long-term health issues.

“It’s well documented how health services across the UK are facing unprecedented challenges amid staff shortages, patient backlogs and an ageing population,” said Josh.

“The role physical activity can have on reducing pressures our primary care services face should not be underestimated, and appropriate provisions must be at the heart of long-term investment and planning to tackle this.

“By working with people of all ages, together with our district council partners and the voluntary sector, we’re beginning to see the positive effects collaborative thinking and outcomes can have on our population. Physical activity is not only essential to our overall wellbeing, but it will save lives, prevent avoidable health conditions and support the NHS at an important time.”

Senior leaders and medical professionals including Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy attended a ceremony at the University of Oxford to highlight the role of physical activity in preventing health conditions.

Representatives from Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB), Oxfordshire County Council Public Health, Oxford City Council and regional district councils were also in attendance.

It comes after Active Oxfordshire received £1.3million in funding from BOB ICB, Oxfordshire County Council Public Health and district councils to expand its existing activity provisions, increase active travel opportunities and create a new programme for infants to establish healthy behaviours from an early age.

Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, DCMO and professional lead of the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) added: “Physical activity has health benefits across the life course.

“It has a key role to play in our shift from treatment to prevention. In the important challenge to reduce health inequalities, physical activity can significantly improve healthy life expectancy, and reduce the years too many live in ill health.

“Beyond improving health, physical activity also has wider social, community and economic benefits. Active Oxfordshire is leading the way in supporting collaboration between partners across the local system to address physical inactivity and inequalities.

“It’s fantastic to see the positive results from the Move Together programme where residents are being helped to be more physically active as they manage their health conditions.”

Further information about Active Oxfordshire and its work to transform lives through physical activity is available via the charity’s website - www.activeoxfordshire.org.