Pension Credit Week of Action - could you be missing out?

Local charity Age UK Oxfordshire is calling on older people across the county to check if they could be missing out on vital financial support during Pension Credit Week of Action.

An estimated 5,000 older people in Oxfordshire are entitled to Pension Credit but not claiming it,leaving a staggering £10.4 million unclaimed locally. This extra income could make a huge difference, especially with the rising cost of living.

Pension Credit is an income-related benefit that tops up weekly income to £227.10 for a single person and £346.60 for a couple. Even a small award can unlock additional help with housing costs, council tax, heating bills, and for those over 75, a free TV licence.

Paul Ringer, CEO of Age UK Oxfordshire, said: “With the cost of living continuing to affect older people, especially going into winter, it’s shocking that so much support remains unclaimed. We urge everyone to check whether they or a loved one could be entitled to Pension Credit – it could make a real difference.”

Claiming Pension Credit can also open the door to other financial help, such as Oxfordshire County Council’s Resident Support Scheme, which provides short-term assistance with essentials like food and energy costs.

Councillor Tim Bearder, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care at Oxfordshire County Council, said: “It’s deeply concerning that thousands of older residents in Oxfordshire may be missing out on vital financial support. Pension Credit isn’t just a top-up, it’s a gateway to wider help with essentials like heating, housing, and council tax. I urge everyone to check if they or someone they care about could be eligible. No one should be left struggling when support is available.”

You can apply for Pension Credit online (www.gov.uk/pension-credit) or by phone (0800 99 1234).

If you want to check whether you are entitled to Pension Credit or other benefits, you can use the Oxfordshire Advice Navigator ( www.oxfordshireadvicenavigator.org.uk) or phone Age UK Oxfordshire’s free Information & Advice Helpline on 0345 450 1276.

Don’t miss out – check today and make sure you’re getting what you’re entitled to.