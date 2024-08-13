Parkinson’s UK’s Banbury branch issues urgent appeal for volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parkinson UK’s Banbury branch has issued an appeal for volunteers to help run its committee. The branch runs regular group meetings and activities for people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones in the local area, and it could be forced to close if volunteers don’t come forward.

The branch is looking for a secretary and branch committee volunteer. These are flexible roles with a big impact - you’ll ensure people with Parkinson’s locally can access activities that make a real difference to them. These positions are responsible for the day to day operations of the branch, providing support, information and activities to its members.

Zoe Sole, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“The Banbury branch is a lifeline for people in the local area living with Parkinson’s, but we rely on volunteers to keep these groups running. Without the support from people like you, these groups could be forced to close. Step forward and make an impact—volunteer today.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the Banbury group - because with your support we really can change lives.

"Transform lives in your community by supporting those with Parkinson’s and seize the chance to embark on a journey of personal growth. Volunteering offers the unique opportunity to explore new horizons, create unforgettable experiences, and forge meaningful connections.”

Parkinson’s UK’s Banbury support group meets monthly on the third Thursday of each month between 7pm to 9pm at WRVS Cornhill Centre Banbury, Castle Street, Banbury, OX16 5NT.

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 1400 people in Oxfordshire.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

For more information about the volunteer roles, please contact Zoe Sole, Local Volunteer Officer on [email protected] or 07842449295.

For more information about Parkinson’s UK, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk