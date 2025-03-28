Parenting in the Digital Age: Insights from Psychologist and parenting teenagers expert Angela Cook

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The hot seat at BBC Radio Oxfordshire got even hotter when Banbury-based psychologist and expert on parenting adolescents, recently joined Adam Ball to discuss Parenting in today’s era

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The modern parenting landscape is evolving rapidly, and nowhere is this more evident than in the challenges facing today’s teenagers.

Angela Cook, a Banbury-based psychologist and expert on parenting adolescents, recently joined Adam Ball on BBC Radio Oxfordshire to discuss the challenges of today’s parenting and the issues highlighted in the hit Netflix series Adolescence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show has sparked conversations around the pressures and dangers of growing up in a hyper-connected world.

Angela Cook @BBC Radio Oxfordshire Parenting Hot Seat

During the discussion, Angela shared insights on several critical parenting topics:

Screen Time and Digital Balance

Angela highlighted the importance of supporting teenagers in managing their screen time. She emphasized the risks of being swept away by the "sea of unmanaged screen time" and urged parents to engage in open conversations about digital habits.

Bullying and Misogyny

Angela & Adam Ball @BBC Radio Oxfordshire -Hot Seat

The conversation delved into the rising prevalence of bullying and the subtle ways misogyny is learned and perpetuated in online spaces. Angela stressed the need for parents to teach empathy and model respectful and kind behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redefining Safety

The Netflix series "Adolescence" explores the shocking story of a 13-year-old good student who commits murder, leaving parents to grapple with the changing definition of "good” “safe” safety." Angela noted that while past generations measured safety by physical presence, today’s digital interactions demand deeper inquiry into teenagers’ thoughts, values, and online influences. She noted that there is an emergence of teen convergence culture. Meaning, the thinking of your kid here in Oxfordshire is similar to a kid the same age in Oklahoma USA, Ottawa Canada, Osaka Japan. And our young people are communicating in a language that us adults have absolutely no idea about. Hence the importance of entering into their world.

The Impact of Trauma

Angela underscored the role of unprocessed trauma in shaping parenting styles. She shared a poignant example of how a father’s unresolved emotional wounds inadvertently led to cycles of emotional harm within his family. Breaking such cycles requires introspection and healing.

Practical Advice for Parents

Angela offered actionable steps for parents to connect with their teenagers:

Get curious, not furious, and combative: Approach conversations with genuine curiosity and so as appeal to the teenagers and avoid shutting teens down. Learn from your Teen: Become a researcher of their digital world, learning from your teen and listening without judgment. Encourage critical thinking: Encourage teens to question what is being presented and whether this aligns with their values. Model safe relationships: Discuss openly and encourage exploration topics such as abuse, grooming, and manipulation and bravely share examples Build confidence and connection: Foster strong relationships and validate your teenager offline to help them avoid unhealthy validation.

Parenting Is Leadership

Angela emphasised that parenting is a leadership role requiring humility and self-awareness. She encouraged parents to reflect on their own childhood experiences, heal from past trauma, and then adapt to the changing world their teenagers inhabit.

The discussion left listeners with a profound takeaway:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parenting in the digital age requires genuine presence without prying, honesty, and adaptability, parental reflection, and own healing.

Loving our children is not enough—we must also be kind and courageous so we can equip ourselves with the skills to guide them through a fast-paced, interconnected world.

For those seeking further guidance, Angela invites parents to her upcoming masterclasses, “How to Raise Highly Effective & Mentally Healthy Teenagers Without Losing Your Mind.” www.RaisingRemarkableTeenagers.com

This critical dialogue serves as a wake-up call for all parents because none is invincible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents are leaders and it’s time we step out of our comfort zones of resignation and helplessness with our teenagers, and engage deeply with them.

Confident Quality Presence is one of the most essential skills we all need in order to guide our teenagers victoriously through this parenting journey.