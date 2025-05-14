Oxfordshire Women’s group granted £1000 to run a community kitchen

GreenSquareAccord (GSA), one of England’s largest providers of housing, has granted £1000 to support the work of an Oxford-based women’s advocacy group.

The housing association has awarded £1,000 to Oxfordshire Asian Women’s Voice, a community group based in the Oxford suburb of Rose Hill, towards its Community Kitchen project which brought together women of all backgrounds.

The group meets weekly in Rose Hill Community Centre, where women can meet new friends, improve their wellbeing as well as seek support. The Community Kitchen project ran for four weeks during March and April, teaching a cooking class to create a different healthy meal each week.

Sian Every, Community Investment and Social Value Lead at GSA, said: “Oxfordshire Asian Women’s Voice is a group that helps to integrate women into their local community and build valuable support networks, as well as teaching useful life skills.

"We’re delighted to support the group, and I look forward to hearing about the impact that the cooking project has on the women of Rose Hill.”

Oxfordshire Asian Women’s Voice provides a safe space for women, from all walks of life, to socialise and improve their skills such as English, IT, and financial literacy. The group also offers exercise classes, art sessions, cooking classes, cultural holiday celebrations and day trips.

Sabeena Rana, Chair and Founder of Oxfordshire Asian Women’s Voice, said: “The project has had a positive outcome, with great support from the community. The ladies involved have thoroughly enjoyed preparing and sharing the food, which has fostered a lovely sense of connection and togetherness.”

The donation to Oxfordshire Asian Women’s Voice was made through GSA’s Community Impact Fund, an initiative designed to support voluntary and community groups across the housing association’s areas of operation. The fund offers grants of up to £2000 to projects that benefit the social landlord’s customers and their local communities.

Find out more about GSA’s Community Impact Fund here.