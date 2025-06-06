Oxfordshire volunteers fundraising to embark on life-changing mission delivering 4x4s to Ukraine

Helena (right) and Christina (left)

Christina, a retired educator, will be undertaking a heroic mission with her sister Helena, driving 1,318 miles over three days from Oxfordshire to Lviv in Western Ukraine, to deliver crucial 4x4 vehicles and aid to support humanitarian efforts.

On July 10th they will depart with other volunteers from the organisation Driving Ukraine; however these sisters will have a personal history and connection to this mission. Their father was born in Lviv in 1922, when the city was still part of Poland, and was forced to flee during the German invasion. “This mission makes complete sense to me,” Christina said. “I can help and also realise a dream. My husband died just seven months ago, and this gives me direction. This is a wonderful and tangible way of helping — made even more meaningful as this will be a pilgrimage to my fatherland, my first visit.”

The pair needs to raise £9000 to cover the cost of the journey to Lviv and then onwards travel to Eastern Ukraine’s frontline (750 miles), where the vehicle will begin work immediately saving lives. The funds raised will also go towards modifications and upgrades to the vehicle and others in the convoy, such as mud terrain tyres and camouflage paint.

The Oxfordshire based organisation they will be travelling with -Driving Ukraine- is dedicated to delivering life-saving vehicles and medical aid to Ukraine's frontlines.

A previously donated vehicle in the rubble of the war

Established in March 2022, the organization has grown from a single van mission to a robust network of volunteers and supporters.

They have delivered over 200 vehicles and raised more than £1.3M to support their efforts.

To support Christina and Helena’s amazing mission please visit: https://donorbox.org/helenachristinaukraine

To find out more about Driving Ukraine or If you’re interested in getting involved then head to: www.DrivingUkraine.org