Oxfordshire unites for peace at moving VE Day 80th anniversary commemoration

The evening began with a solemn service at St. Martin's Church in Bladon, the final resting place of Sir Winston Churchill, where leaders of various faiths from across the county gathered to offer prayers for peace.

The attendees were warmly welcomed by Revd Sarah Bourne, Rector of Woodstock and Bladon. The Bishop of Oxford, Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft, followed with thoughtful reflections and prayers for peace, justice, kindness, compassion and friendship. Imam Monawar Hussain then offered Islamic prayers seeking peace, reconciliation and healing in the world.

Representatives of the Jewish, Hindu, Sikh and Bahai faiths then presented their prayers in turn, creating a powerful interfaith message of harmony. Each spiritual leader prayed earnestly for peace in the context of current global conflicts with some drawing meaningful parallels between the challenges faced in 1945 and those confronting the world in 2025. The moving prayers concluded with two minutes of silence to honour those who sacrificed their lives during the conflict.

Following the church service, participants joined a symbolic Peace Walk led by the Lord-Lieutenant from Bladon to Blenheim Palace. As twilight descended across the Oxfordshire countryside, the procession made its way through the historic grounds, embodying the journey from conflict to peace that defined the original VE Day. The walk culminated in a reception at the palace's magnificent Marlborough Room, where local dignitaries, veterans, and community members gathered to network and reflect on the enduring legacy of VE Day.

The evening reached its emotional pinnacle at 9:15 PM when guests assembled outside at the North Gates of Blenheim Palace for the lighting of a commemorative beacon. The Beacon Lighting was led by the Duke of Marlborough, the host of the activities at Blenheim Palace, who gave everyone a very warm welcome. After a stirring bugle call the beacon was lit against the dramatic backdrop of the historic palace, illuminating the night sky in a powerful symbol of remembrance, followed by a reverent minute's silence.

In her poignant address at Blenheim Palace, the King’s representative in Oxfordshire reminded those gathered of our dual perspective on history. "We live looking forward. We learn looking backward," Mrs. Glasgow told attendees. "Today on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, as we stand in this green and pleasant land, we give thanks for the sacrifice and courage of service people and civilians."

Mrs. Glasgow eloquently emphasised the continuing relevance of the wartime spirit of cooperation. "Then and now we know that we have so much to give of our talents — physical, intellectual, creative — and how essential our working together is for the strength of our families, our communities, our society," she said, drawing appreciative nods from veterans and civic leaders alike.

The commemorative event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire County Council, West Oxfordshire District Council, and Oxford City Council, who joined with the Lord-Lieutenant in organising the observance. The combined efforts of these institutions attracted a diverse range of attendees from across the county, representing multiple generations and backgrounds united in remembrance.

Mrs. Glasgow brought her remarks to a powerful conclusion by quoting Winston Churchill, whose presence was felt strongly throughout the evening's proceedings: "Vast and fearsome as the human scene has become, personal contact of the right people, in the right places, at the right time, may yet have a potent and valuable part to play in the cause of peace which is in our hearts."

As the flames of the beacon climbed skyward, observers noted it was one of hundreds lit simultaneously across the United Kingdom, creating a chain of light that symbolically connected communities throughout the nation in marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The bugler sounded a final call at 9:32 PM, bringing the official commemoration to a close.

1 . Contributed Gathering at the graveside of Winston Churchill Photo: Mark Bhagwandin Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Lord Lieutenant addressing gathering at beacon lighting Photo: Mark Bhagwandin Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Beacon lit at Blenheim Palace Photo: Mark Bhagwandin Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Beacon lit at Blenheim Palace Photo: Mark Bhagwandin Photo Sales