Oxfordshire Remembrance project blossoms with help of homebuilders

Banbury-based Katharine House Hospice successfully launched its ‘Rose to Remember’ initiative following a £2,000 sponsorship from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

For the third successive year, the hospice will provide an opportunity for the Oxfordshire community to celebrate and remember the lives of those who have passed away.

Following the donation from the leading housebuilders, based nearby at Whitechapel Gardens and The Pavilions, 500 yellow roses formed part of a stunning temporary installation in the grounds of Katharine House Hospice between 9th and 22nd June 2025.

Each rose was hand-crafted by British Ironworks, especially for Katharine House, and dedicated to the life and memory of someone special.

Kayley and Emily-Louise with the roses being displayed at Katharine House Hospice

Sally Brooks, Individual Giving Manager at Katharine House Hospice, said: “Rose to Remember is a truly special way to honour the life of someone you love while supporting the vital work of Katharine House. Each beautifully hand-crafted rose is not only a lasting tribute but also a meaningful way to help us continue providing compassionate care to those facing incurable illnesses. We are very grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for generously supporting this event.”

The Rose to Remember event was open to the public, with private viewings offered to everyone who bought a rose. Following the event, anyone who purchased a rose can keep it and place it somewhere special, or have it displayed in the hospice garden.

This touching project provides the opportunity for people to talk about their grief, remember a loved one and celebrate life with a lasting tribute. It’s a beautiful way to bring people together and give them a space to grieve, reflect and remember.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Katharine House Hospice’s Rose to Remember initiative is a wonderful opportunity for Oxfordshire residents to remember a loved one and celebrate their life, and we are proud to have supported this project.”

Kayley Rogers (L) from Katharine House with Sales Adviser, Emily-Louise Chalke (R)

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Having the chance to remember a loved one is a key part of the bereavement process, and Katharine House Hospice’s efforts to ensure it can support those at a difficult time is admirable. We were pleased to be involved in this important event.”

Katharine House Hospice opened in October 1991 and provides specialist palliative care for adults with an incurable illness across north Oxfordshire and south Northamptonshire.

It offers hospice care for anyone over the age of 18 who has an advanced life-limiting illness. The care is delivered by a multi-professional team that specialises in this field and takes a holistic approach, considering physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs.

For more information about the hospice and Rose to Remember, visit the website at Katharine House Hospice.

For more information about any new homes developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Oxfordshire and David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.