Oxfordshire people with learning disabilities benefit from £5m Resonance housing boost

People with learning disabilities and autism have received the keys to independence following a £5m injection into supported housing in Oxfordshire.

More than 20 adults have moved into new homes in Witney, Banbury, Bicester, Kidlington and Horspath thanks to a collaboration between Oxfordshire County Council, Resonance and Golden Lane Housing.

The newly developed shared houses and flats include 24-hour support to enable tenants to live independently in a safe environment.

Councillor Tim Bearder, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: “Our Oxfordshire Way vision highlights the importance of supporting people to live well and independently within their own communities.

“By working closely with partners, our significant investment into the Resonance Supported Homes Fund has now come to fruition, enabling more than 20 adults to move into five specially renovated homes, safe in the knowledge that support is available as and when they need it.”

The project has been supported by the Resonance Supported Homes Fund, a homelessness property fund, created by social impact property fund manager Resonance.

It is designed to provide a solution to the acute housing shortage that leaves thousands of adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health problems struggling to access homes suitable for them that meet their needs.

The fund selects properties with its housing partners before buying and refurbishing them. Properties are located at the heart of local communities, so that residents are close to local amenities, such as shops and GP surgeries, good public transport and support services and networks, including friends and family.

Once purchased, each property is fully refurbished and refitted to a bespoke specification as well as having its energy efficiencies improved to help reduce tenants’ energy bills.

Ben Harrison, Senior Consultant at Resonance, went on to add: “We’re proud to work with Oxfordshire Country Council and Golden Lane Housing to make a real difference to the lives of people with learning difficulties and autism.

“It means the tenants have a place to call home and, crucially, the support they need to live independently.”

Emily Collinson, Director of Development and Growth at Golden Lane Housing, concluded: “As a national specialist housing association, we know the real transformational difference good quality supported housing makes for people with a learning disability and autistic people, helping them to live fulfilling, independent lives in their communities.

“This is the culmination of five fantastic schemes we have partnered with Resonance and Oxfordshire County Council to develop. It has been brilliant to work closely with partners on these beautiful properties. We wish our tenants all the best for the future and look forward to seeing how they get on in their new homes.”