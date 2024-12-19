Oxfordshire Mind secures match funding for Christmas appeal – with donations doubled up to £10,000

Oxfordshire Mind is urging the community to take advantage of a unique opportunity to double their impact this Christmas, as a generous match funder has pledged to match all donations up to £10,000 – up until 23rd December.

The opportunity to enhance the impact of any donation comes as part of the charity’s campaign to highlight the significant challenges facing young people in need of mental health support, with NHS waiting lists currently up to five years.

The campaign, which was launched ahead of the festive season, focuses on the question, “Where do you see yourself in five years?” – a poignant reflection of the time some young people have had to wait for essential mental health services. As demand continues to rise, Oxfordshire Mind is working to bridge this gap by providing immediate support, but its efforts rely on public donations.

According to YouGov data, 26% of people feel that Christmas negatively impacts their mental health. The pressures of festive gatherings, financial strain and shorter daylight hours often amplify existing issues. For young people already facing long waits for mental health services, this period can be particularly isolating and stressful.

Without the right support people can find themselves in a bad place mentally.

The campaign seeks to address this by raising awareness of the struggles young people face, encouraging intergenerational understanding and supporting mental health initiatives that provide timely assistance.

The match funder’s commitment means every pound donated up to £10,000 will be doubled, offering a rare chance to significantly increase the impact of each contribution.

Ian Nutt, Head of Development at Oxfordshire Mind, commented, saying: “We know that with the right help at the right time, young people can improve their mental health and go on to thrive. This extremely generous match funding gives us a crucial opportunity to expand our support and reach even more people in need. We’re asking the community to help us unlock the full potential of this funding and make a real difference to those in the community in need of assistance.”

Ian continued: “From the 16th to the 23rd of December every donation will be doubled. Meaning your donation will have double the impact. Every pound counts, and every pound will be doubled – with your £20 donation becoming £40, and £50 becoming £100. It’s an incredible opportunity to make a real difference, so, please, help where you can.”

Oxfordshire Mind's festive fears campaign is centred on supporting young persons' mental health over Christmas.

Oxfordshire Mind’s festive campaign was informed by insights from mental health forums held earlier this year with more than 40 young people aged 11 to 18. These forums revealed a significant disconnect between young people’s needs and the understanding of the adults in their lives. The charity’s work aims to close this gap, offering vital services to young people who cannot afford to wait for support.

One service user shared her experience of a lack of timely support, saying: “If I’d had proactive, early intervention when I’d first reached out, it would have really helped. I didn't need a huge level of support back then, I just needed someone to help, talk to me, give me the tools I needed to be well. By the time I got the support, I didn't even want to get better anymore. The impact this had on not just me, but everyone around me has been life changing.”

Donations to the campaign can be made via oxfordshiremind.org.uk/festivefears. Every pound donated between now and the campaign's end will be matched, up to £10,000.

With this match funding opportunity, Oxfordshire Mind hopes to support even more young people facing mental health challenges and continue raising awareness of the need for immediate intervention.