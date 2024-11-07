Oxfordshire Mind launches campaign to highlight five-year waiting list for young persons in need of NHS mental health support

Statistics demonstrate that waiting times for NHS Mental Health Support are currently up to five years – and a campaign from a leading Oxfordshire mental health charity is seeking to lay bare the scale of the problem.

Oxfordshire Mind, which provided mental health support to more than 1,000 young adults across Oxfordshire and Berkshire West in 2024, has launched a campaign to underline the scale of the mental health crisis and the burden on the NHS – as Christmas and winter see mental health problems increase.

According to YouGov data, 26% of people feel Christmas has a negative impact on their mental health, as darkness, bad weather and heightened money worries combine to amplify existing issues. And with Christmas party season seeing families gather – there’s often an enhanced sense of pressure.

To help convey this, Oxfordshire Mind has created a short film that portrays that feeling of mounting pressure in the young, while also underlining the five-year waiting time with the echoing question of “Where do you see yourself in five years?”

Earlier in the year, the charity conducted mental health forums with more than 40 young adults in the region, aged between 11 and 18. The conversations revealed a clear disconnect between their mental health needs and the understanding of the adults in their lives.

The insight subsequently provided the driving force behind the Christmas campaign, which seeks to highlight the gap in understanding, with a view to encouraging greater connection between generations and an overarching aim of helping young people feel more heard, understood and supported.

2024 statistics from the Mental Health Foundation, reinforce the prevalence of mental health issues in the young:

20% of adolescents may experience a mental health problem in any given year (The Mental Health Foundation, 2024).

50% of mental health problems are established by age 14 and 75% by age 24 (The Mental Health Foundation, 2024).

10% of children and young people (aged 5 to 16 years) have a clinically diagnosable mental problem, yet 70% of children and adolescents who experience mental health problems have not had appropriate interventions at a sufficiently early age (The Mental Health Foundation, 2024).

Oxfordshire Mind's campaign focuses on the consequences of a 5-year wait for NHS mental health support.

Oxfordshire Mind provides immediate mental health support to those who need it, but its work is dependent on public donations. Mental health services are facing unprecedented demand since the pandemic, which has not been helped by systemic challenges and lack of funding. The teams providing Children and Young Persons’ (CYP) Mental Health support are working as hard as they can – but they need help from the wider Oxfordshire community.

Commenting on the campaign and the need for public support, Jess Willsher, CEO of Oxfordshire Mind, said: “Unsupported mental health issues can be hugely distressing and impactful for individuals and their families, five-year waiting lists for young people who need mental health support aren’t acceptable – no one wants this.

"We know that with the right support at the right time young people can and do improve their mental health and go on to thrive. At Oxfordshire Mind we won’t give up until everyone experiencing a mental health problem gets both support and respect – we need those in our community who can, to support us to reach the people who need us.”

One of the recipients of Oxfordshire Mind's mental health support, L.G.C, who discovered its services much later in her journey, commented on the impact that delayed support can have: "If I’d have had proactive, early intervention when I’d have first reached out, I believe it would have really helped.

"I didn't need a huge level of support back then, I just needed someone to help, talk to me, give me the tools I needed to be well. By the time I got the support, I didn't even want to get better anymore. I was beyond that. I had no trust in the services I felt left behind by. The impact this had on not just me, but everyone around me has been life changing."

The fundraising campaign is looking for donations throughout November and December, with any funds raised being used to support Oxfordshire Mind’s mental health support initiatives throughout 2025 and beyond.

For more information and to donate, please visit: oxfordshiremind.org.uk/festivefears