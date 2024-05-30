Oxfordshire law firm forms charity partnership with The Branch Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oxfordshire’s oldest law firm, Hedges Law, has partnered with The Branch Trust to deliver life signposting advice and mentoring to residents of Chipping Norton and West Oxfordshire.

The Hedges team will support the charity via fundraising initiatives as well as volunteering their time to mentor and offer advice to locals and young people attending The Branch’s weekly Community Connect Café.

The law firm, which is due to open a new office in Chipping Norton this June, has partnered with the charity as part of its long term commitment to serving its local community.

Based on Chipping Norton High Street, The Branch addresses the needs of local people in the town and surrounding villages across a range of areas, from tackling rural isolation by restoring accesses to services and providing support around a range of issues from to debt, to domestic abuse, loneliness, and lack of opportunity.

Nicola Poole, Managing Director of Hedges Law said: “We’re really pleased to have partnered with The Branch to help make a difference in our new community.

“Philanthropy and support of the communities we serve have been really strong threads that have run throughout Hedges Law for more than 200 years of delivering legal services across Oxfordshire.

“Ahead of the opening of our newest office in Chipping Norton in June, it seems really fitting for us to have chosen The Branch as our nominated charity.

“As well as committing to raising funds for them, we'll be supporting The Branch by giving our time, experience and knowledge wherever it is needed within the charity.

“We know how few of those in greatest need have mentors or role models in their lives which is why and our staff will be supporting The Branch's drop-in listening sessions, their skills training courses and mentoring programmes.”

Emma Kennedy, CEO of The Branch Trust said: “We love to partner with local businesses through The Branch and are delighted to have the support of Hedges Law. We really appreciate their offer of volunteering at our weekly Connect Café and the support they have offered around mentoring and helping prepare those seeking employment.”

Hedges Law has been providing legal services in Oxfordshire for 235 years. It offers legal support, including advice on wills, probate and inheritance planning, property law and conveyancing, as well as dispute resolution, family and divorce issues.