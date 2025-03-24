Oxfordshire key workers secure seamless move with exclusive moving scheme

After years of saving, two key workers have secured their first home at one of Benson’s upcoming communities.

Stephen (32) and Isabel (32), from Maidenhead, have taken their first step on the property ladder at David Wilson Homes Chiltern Grange development in Oxfordshire.

The pair, both public sector workers, previously lived separately – Isabel in a one bedroom apartment and Stephen in shared accommodation – but have now upgraded to a brand-new three bedroom home that better suits their busy lifestyles.

Isabel said: “Buying together has allowed us to create a shared space where we can both feel at home, while looking forward to the future. We needed a bigger place that could work for us both and wanted to escape renting as we’d end up paying similar prices to a mortgage.

Stephen and Isabel inside their home at Chiltern Grange

“After our initial search, we soon realised that we’d be silly not to go for a brand-new property due to the incentives we could secure being key workers. For us, it meant we could move in straight away, benefit from the added warranty protection, and with better insulation, our home is much more energy efficient.”

Isabel and Stephen were able to benefit from David Wilson Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme. Isabel explained: “David Wilson Homes’ scheme was able to provide us with an extra boost, as it helped to increase our deposit and covered the costs for flooring.”

For every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a brand-new home, qualifying key workers can receive £1,000 towards their deposit from David Wilson Homes.

Despite only being in their new home for a few months, the pair have settled into the development’s peaceful setting and adopted its strong community feel.

Isabel and Stephen walking through Chiltern Grange

Isabel continued: “Moving to Benson means we’re now much closer to family, it provides good commuting links to work, whilst maintaining its village location.

“You can already see and feel the community that has been built. Each time we visited the development, we always bumped into someone for a friendly conversation and it’s these small things that help you get to know your area.”

Isabel and Stephen purchased a three-bedroom Archford style home at Chiltern Grange, which lends itself brilliantly to first-time buyers. For this couple in particular, it has given them a spacious living area and open plan kitchen, offering ample space for inviting family and friends over and a home office space for Stephen.

Isabel said: “We looked at other developments that had both houses and flats, but they couldn’t match up to the size of our home or its energy-efficiency elements. It’s warm and cosy, and we have much more space to entertain.

Stephen and Isabel outside of their new home at Chiltern Grange

“We love having a big kitchen so we can cook together, we particularly enjoyed cooking Christmas dinner in the house.”

Noting how much of an important step buying a first home is, Isabel expressed how easy the process was for them becoming homeowners.

She said: “It can be a minefield as first-time buyers, but we were given lots of helpful information and the Sales Advisers took the time to explain the different steps we would need to take.

“Buying with David Wilson Homes was a smooth process, and we were kept up to date with our home’s progress and everyone worked hard to meet our ideal move-in date.”

Residents at Chiltern Grange can enjoy over 12 acres of open space on their doorstep in the village of Benson.

Whilst easily being able to access major towns and cities further afield, including Oxford and Reading, home buyers within walking distance to the vibrant high street, with pubs, cafes and shops to explore.

There is currently a selection of three, four, and five bedroom homes available at Chiltern Grange with prices starting from £445,000.

For more information about the housebuilder’s developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8487 or visit the website.