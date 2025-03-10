Oxfordshire housebuilder spotlights its final family homes

Barratt Homes is spotlighting its final family homes available at its sought-after Abbey Fields development in Abingdon.

The high demand at the Oxfordshire development, now over 80% sold, is largely due to its semi-rural setting. With six and a half acres of open green space on the doorstep, it offers families plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and days out.

Located off Baileys Crescent, the development has a choice of four-bedroom homes available, ideal for families seeking a spacious property with room to grow.

Barratt Homes is offering a selection of generous incentives on its final homes, including one of the last Radleigh style properties which is complete with exclusive home upgrades. Additionally, the housebuilder is encouraging home buyers to visit the development to secure the final Hesketh style home.

The interior of a Barratt Homes property at Abbey Fields

The spacious detached Radleigh home features an upgraded open-plan kitchen, worth £3,829, complete with French doors leading to the garden. The downstairs also includes a spacious lounge and dedicated home office, offering versatile living spaces for the whole family to enjoy.

Upstairs features a main bedroom, which benefits from a private en suite, plus three additional double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.

The impressive three-storey Hesketh property offers ample space for modern family living with a generous open-plan kitchen and dining area, a comfortable lounge, and a practical home office.

The main bedroom, connected to an en suite, a second double bedroom and generous family bathroom, complete the first floor. The top floor includes two additional double bedrooms and a shower room, ideal for families with older children in need of privacy.

Typical street scene at Abbey Fields (Barratt Homes)

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Southern, said: “Due to the high demand at our Abbey Fields development, we are excited to welcome the final families to this thriving community.

“With over 80% of homes now sold, we’re pleased to see the community taking shape, with many home buyers already moved in. We’d like to encourage anyone interested in the remaining homes to visit out expert Sales Advisers, tour the show homes and discover the excellent lifestyle on offer.”

Abbey Fields provides a selection of daily amenities nearby, including a range of independent shops, restaurants, and excellent schooling options. Plus, the bustling Oxford city centre is located less than six miles away.

For those who enjoy being in the great outdoors, Abbey Fields is ideally positioned nearby to The Ridgeway National Trail and Tilsley Park sports complex.

To find out more about the final properties available at the development, visit the website at Abbey Fields, or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8487.

Alternatively, for a wider range of homes available across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Oxfordshire.