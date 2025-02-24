Oxfordshire housebuilder invites property seekers to view home launch

By Isobel Fearn
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Barratt Homes is inviting Oxfordshire house hunters to the unveiling of a brand-new view home at its River Meadow development in Stanford in the Vale.

The free-to-attend event on Saturday, March 1 from 10am to 5.30pm will give property seekers the chance to take a tour of the five bedroom Lamberton style home, available at the development on Wallis Gardens.

With no appointment needed, Barratt Homes’ expert team of Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout the event to answer any queries and highlight the helpful moving schemes designed to assist home buyers with a hassle-free move.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Southern, said: “We are thrilled to invite prospective buyers to explore one of our most popular homes for sale in Stanford in the Vale.

One of the bedrooms inside a show home at River MeadowOne of the bedrooms inside a show home at River Meadow
One of the bedrooms inside a show home at River Meadow

“The Lamberton is ideal for modern living and offers ample space for growing families. We’d like to encourage anyone interested in viewing the property to head down to River Meadow, where our Sales Advisers will be available to offer guided tours and answer any questions.”

Ideal for families seeking a modern home, the Lamberton features an open-plan kitchen and dining area, enhanced by French doors to maximize natural light. The ground floor also includes a spacious lounge, a separate utility area, and an additional room that can be adapted into a home office or formal dining space.

Upstairs features a stylish family bathroom, four double bedrooms, including the principal bedroom with a private en suite, alongside a versatile single bedroom providing the option to be create a dressing area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

River Meadow currently offers a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes, with prices starting from £383,000.

The Moresby-57 - A street scene image of Barratt Homes’ River Meadow developmentThe Moresby-57 - A street scene image of Barratt Homes’ River Meadow development
The Moresby-57 - A street scene image of Barratt Homes’ River Meadow development

Conveniently, the development is positioned close to a range of amenities including a choice of local supermarkets, great schooling options and a medical practice for peace of mind.

Residents can appreciate the development’s ideal semi-rural location that offers plenty of scenic walks around Oxfordshire countryside, such as the popular Faringdon Folly Tower and Woodland with a sculpture trail for young children to explore, located less than four miles away.

For more information about the homes available at River Meadow, call the sales team on 033 3355 8487.

To view the wider range of homes available in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Oxfordshire.

Related topics:Barratt HomesOxfordshire
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice