Oxfordshire hospices join national legacy campaign

Oxfordshire hospices, Katharine House, Helen & Douglas House and Sobell House are joining forces with 143 hospices across the country to take part in a week-long nationwide TV campaign starting today (17 February), encouraging people to leave a gift in their will to their local hospice.

The ‘This is Hospice Care’ TV campaign - run by Hospice UK which represents all hospices in England, Scotland Wales - aims to raise the profile of hospices and the amazing work they do, as well as encourage people to leave a gift in their will to help protect their local hospice for future generations.

Although the number of people leaving gifts in wills has grown across the charity sector, the share of this income for hospices is declining. With hospices facing precarious funding and increasing costs, investing in encouraging people to leave gifts in wills is strategically important for the future sustainability of the hospice sector.

This income is becoming an increasingly vital source of revenue for the hospice care sector with many relying on it as a significant portion of their overall income. Joining forces through Hospice UK means smaller children’s and adult hospices can combine forces to raise the profile of what they do and explain why gifts in wills are so important to them.

Nurses Lucy and Hannah from Helen Douglas House with patient Nathan

Abbie Hessey, Ward Manager of Katharine House inpatient unit said "Every gift left in a will helps me and other nurses and doctors provide compassionate care to patients and their families."

Lindsey Bowser’s husband Quentin died at Katharine House in 2018 and is a Trustee of the charity. Lindsey said “Quentin was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 49 and in his last months and weeks received incredible care, initially from the Katharine House Community Nursing team and then within the inpatient unit. The care was absolutely exceptional, as was the support given to our family.

“Katharine House has had a massive impact on me. Having seen it from the perspective of someone who has received care from the hospice. I would like the hospice to be here to care for our community for many years to come and that is why I have left a gift to Katharine House in my will.”

Alex Hegenbath from Helen & Douglas House said “An average gift in a will can pay for 200 hours of bereavement support to help families cope with the loss of their child so it is a really important source of income for our charity. Many people do not realise the implications of not writing a Will or changing it when their circumstances change. We and other local hospices offer help and advice with Gift In Wills guides and a free Will writing services which can help people with this. Any gift left to us in your Will means you leave a lasting legacy for children in the future that will need our services.”

Quentin who was cared for by Katharine House Hospice and his wife Lindsey who has left a gift in her will for the hospice

Sarah Wilson’s world was turned upside down when her husband Dave was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer just ten days after retiring in December 2022.

Sarah said “My husband only lived for ten weeks following his diagnosis as the cancer had already spread to his liver. The relief we felt when Dave was admitted to Sobell House was indescribable; Dave immediately felt safe and cared for.

“I was so thankful that Dave had a Will which we updated before he died so I knew exactly what his final wishes were, and I felt looked after even after he was gone. My uncle Lowell then sadly needed the support of Sobell House’s community nurses at the end of his life, and as the executor of Lowell’s estate, it’s meant a great deal to me to continue his legacy and leave Sobell House a gift from his Will. He would be absolutely thrilled to know that he’s helped people who are in similar situations to him and Dave at the end of their life.”

Beth Marsh of Sobell House Hospice Charity added “The generosity of people like Lowell will help to ensure we are here for many years to come, caring for around 650 people at any one time at home, in hospital, or within the hospice itself”

Sarah Wilson and her husband Dave who was cared for at Sobell House Hospice

View the TV advert here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BguWCwJiFjQ

For more information on leaving a gift in you Will to your local hospice go to:

Katharine House - Leave a Gift in Your Will | Katharine House Hospice, Banbury, call 01295 816484 or email [email protected].

Helen & Douglas House – Leave a gift in your will - Helen & Douglas House or call 01865 799150

Sobell House - sobellhouse.org/wills, call 01865 857007 or email [email protected]