Oxfordshire Homebuilder's furniture sale raises over £1,000 for children’s charity

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has raised over £900 for its dedicated Charity of the Year with a furniture sale.

The event, which took place at the sought-after Abbey Fields development in Abingdon, offered the housebuilder’s staff a chance to browse and purchase a selection of stylish furniture. These pieces, hand-picked by professional interior designers, came from the housebuilder’s four bedroom Holden show home.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ fundraising efforts will be matched by its parent company, doubling the donation to total an impressive £1,800, all of which will be donated to Dingley’s Promise.

Since its establishment in 1988, Dingley’s Promise has been dedicated to delivering nursery education to children under five with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Alongside its specialised education programs, the charity offers essential support and guidance to the families of these children.

Campbell Gregg, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We’re incredibly proud to continue our support for Dingley’s Promise and the vital support it provides children and their families.

“We’re delighted that our successfully furniture sale not only allowed us to contribute towards our Charity of the Year but also offer our employees a chance to secure high-quality furnishings.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who visited our show home, in support of the charity. Events like this truly demonstrate the positive impact we can achieve together.”

In November, Barratt and David Wilson Homes also hosted a charity football day, bringing together many of the housebuilder’s employees and sub-contractors for a five-a-side tournament, which raised over £10,000 for the vital charity.

To find out more about the charity or to make a donation, visit the website at Dingley’s Promise.

For more information about the housebuilder’s developments in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Oxfordshire and David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.