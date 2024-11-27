Oxfordshire holiday let named best quirky property

Local holiday home owners Brendan and Catherine Jenkins are celebrating after winning two awards for their properties in Chacombe, Oxfordshire.

The couple, also from Chacombe, scooped gold in the Best Quirky Property category for their unique lakeside retreat, The Tunnel, as well as bronze in the Best Glamping Property category for their cabin, Oak Lodge.

The Sykes Gems Awards 2024, run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages, saw thousands of entries from across the UK and Ireland – with the two holiday homes beating off tough competition to take home the trophies.

The Tunnel became available to holidaymakers in December 2023 and has taken more than 63 bookings so far this year.

Brendan and Catherine first bought the former railway tunnel, which used to serve a line between Banbury and Northampton, in 2019 and spent four years converting it into a beautiful one-bedroom escape.

The couple have retained as many of the original features as possible, including the property’s impressive façade which features the original brickwork, while bringing it into the 21st century with a garden, hot tub and fire pit.

Outside, guests can take advantage of The Tunnel’s private fishing lake, which is home to local wildlife such as kingfishers, owls and carp. Oak Lodge, a quirky wood-panelled property, can be found on the same land as The Tunnel but offers a completely different experience.

Perfect for couples, the lodge has a wood-fired hot tub as well as a footpath which leads guests into the centre of Chacombe.

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aims to celebrate the best properties in the UK’s holiday let sector. Properties were judged by a panel of industry experts, including Sykes’ CEO Graham Donoghue and Managing Director James Shaw, as well as The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor, Sophie Swietochowski. Properties were judged using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside photos, occupancy figures and property amenities.

This year, there were 31 categories, including Best Luxury Property, Best Renovation and Best for Pet Friendly Breaks, with Best for Activities and Best for Sustainability two new categories introduced in 2024.

The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at The Tunnel and Oak Lodge, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

The Tunnel and Oak Lodge owner, Brendan Jenkins, said: “We’ve worked hard over the years to make our holiday lets a success, and we really enjoy meeting all the lovely guests that come through our doors. We constantly get great feedback from our visitors, but awards like these really do mean a lot.

“Our favourite thing about owning The Tunnel is giving people that wow-factor experience, as it is truly a unique place to stay. We own a few other holiday homes with Sykes and developing our property portfolio has been so rewarding. I’d recommend anyone who has an interest in holiday letting to go for it!”

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “It has been brilliant to see so many fantastic properties recognised in this year’s Sykes Gems Awards.

“We know how hard our owners work to ensure their properties remain at a high standard year-round and it is great to be able to reward their efforts. While it was difficult to choose winners after receiving so many wonderful entries, The Tunnel was a clear front runner that delivers unforgettable breaks for guests.

“Staycations continue to be popular amongst Brits and with the average turnover of a UK holiday let reaching £24,500 in 2023, others with a second home in Oxfordshire might be tempted to turn their hand to holiday letting!”

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-gems-winners/