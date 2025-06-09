Oxfordshire developer shows residents scenic cycle routes for Bike Week

As part of Bike Week (9th – 15th June), Oxfordshire housebuilder David Wilson Homes Mercia has come up with a list of cycling routes around its The Pavilions development to help new residents find the best places to ride.

Cycling enthusiasts can take full advantage of the warm summer evenings, and there are few better places to enjoy a ride than Banbury.

David Wilson Homes is dedicated to ensuring that all of its new residents have easy access to green open space. According to Beyond Greenspace, green space is incredibly beneficial for people’s mental health as it provides a space for physical activity, communal cohesion, a relaxing environment and improved living conditions.

The White Post Road development certainly offers this in abundance, with more than 23 acres of public open space available for residents to enjoy.

Cycling Weekly suggests that those that cycle regularly enjoy a large number of health and social benefits. This can help with improving mental wellbeing, strengthen the immune system, help to lose weight and build muscle, improve lung capacity and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer, and lower our carbon footprint.

Beyond the development, Oxfordshire is home to a wealth of potential cycling spots that combine green and blue open space to make every walk new and refreshing.

David Wilson Homes is keen to highlight a selection of routes and areas that are suitable to a wide range of cyclists:

Broughton and North Newington Loop

Starting in Banbury, this short circular cycling route winds through the peaceful villages of Broughton and North Newington, offering a gentle ride perfect for a spring or summer evening.

The quiet country lanes and gentle hills make it accessible for beginners and a great option for a casual outing. Cyclists can take a short break at the historic Broughton Castle or enjoy the tranquil rural views before looping back into town.

Cropredy and Claydon Circuit

This mid-length route takes cyclists through the picturesque countryside, passing alongside the Oxford Canal and through the charming village of Cropredy. Known for its music festival and historic character, Cropredy makes for an ideal pit stop with local pubs and riverside scenery.

The loop continues through Claydon before returning to Banbury, making it a scenic and manageable ride for intermediate cyclists.

Great Tew and Chipping Norton Ride

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This longer route travels through some of the most scenic areas of north Oxfordshire, including the postcard-perfect village of Great Tew. Cyclists continue on to the market town of Chipping Norton, a lively hub with plenty of spots to stop for lunch or coffee.

The undulating hills of the Cotswolds add some challenge, making this a favourite for experienced riders wanting to explore the countryside at a leisurely pace.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “These cycling routes are a great way for our residents to get moving, stay active throughout the year, freshen up their routines and reap the benefits that cycling has to offer.

“Banbury is a fantastic place to cycle due to the vast amounts of greenery. Many of our developments have large open spaces for residents to enjoy, and our developments in Oxfordshire are no exception.”