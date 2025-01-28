Oxfordshire Deaf Children’s Society supported through donation from Platform Home Ownership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Oxfordshire housing association has supported a children’s charity in the county with a donation of £250.

Platform Home Ownership made the donation to the Oxfordshire Deaf Children’s Society, which provides opportunities for hearing-impaired and deaf children to have fun and receive mutual support for themselves and their families.

The housing association, which is providing a wide range of Shared Ownership homes at a development in Carterton, made the donation as part of its pledge to give back to the communities it operates in.

The Oxfordshire Deaf Children’s Society is a branch of the national charity, which found in its latest report that there were 561 children living with permanent deafness in the county.

Sabina Cox and Chloe Finnegan of Platform Home Ownership helped make the donation last month.

Platform’s donation will allow the charity to continue working towards its aim to improve the welfare of the children within the society.

Alex Scott, Treasurer for Oxfordshire Deaf Children’s Society, said: “We are very grateful to Platform for their support for our work through this donation, which will help extend our delivery for young people across the county.

“We arrange a regular stream of events for such children and their families to ensure they have fun, as well as social and emotional support and signposting to necessary resources.

“Through this donation we can continue encouraging our young children to enjoy life and develop their confidence, so we’d like to thank all involved for their generosity.”

Sabina Cox, marketing manager at Platform, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile cause, with our donation going a long way to enhancing the lives of young people in Oxfordshire.

“At Platform, reinvesting in our communities is one of our passions, and this will continue throughout the development’s lifecycle and beyond.”

“We’ve seen first-hand the difference these homes will make through the extremely high interest we’ve had here – The Falcons build programme will continue into 2025 and beyond to deliver the much-needed affordable homes in the area.”

The Falcons is providing 200 mixed-tenure affordable homes, with 95 available through Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy, for a variety of home seekers. The development represents the first affordable homes scheme in a very long time.

A charming collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom properties have already been moved into, where occupants are taking advantage of the peaceful Oxfordshire countryside without being detached from a thriving town centre.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

For more details on Oxfordshire Deaf Children’s Society, please visit https://www.oxfordshire-deaf-childrens-society.org.uk/.