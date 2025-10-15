Oxfordshire County Council offers advice on getting to Oxford’s hospitals once congestion charge begins

Oxfordshire County Council has issued guidance on how people can get to Oxford’s hospitals after the congestion charge is brought in.

Motorists will have to pay £5 to drive through any of the six roads included in the scheme, unless they have a permit or exemption.

The scheme is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 29, and is expected to conclude when Botley Road reopens in August 2026.

Two of the roads affected by the charge – Marston Ferry Road and Hollow Way – are close to the John Radcliffe, Churchill, and Nuffield Hospitals in Headington.

For these roads, the charge will be in place from Monday to Saturday from 7am to 9am and 3pm to 6pm.

In a social media post, the county council said: “Many people won’t even need to change their route; however, if you want to make sure you avoid passing through a congestion charge location, plan your route before you travel.

“If you can use the park and ride, journeys to and from the hospitals will be free from the 29 October (for three months initially), with a valid park and ride parking ticket for up to two adults and three children under 16 years of age.”

The 600, 700, X3 and X32 buses stop at or near John Radcliffe, Churchill and Nuffield Hospitals.

People can get the 600 or 700 from Thornhill Park and Ride, the 700 from Oxford Parkway and the 600 from Redbridge Park and Ride.

The council added: “If you’re unable to use the park and ride or buses, please don’t worry.

“You will still be able to drive to all the hospitals without passing through a congestion charge location.”

Frequent hospital patients who live in Oxford are among those who are exempt from paying the congestion charge.

They will need to submit evidence of hospital appointments showing their name, which could include letters, appointment cards, emails, texts, and screenshots from the NHS app.

Other permits are available for blue badge holders, business cars used as a goods vehicle, and unpaid carers.

The congestion charge only applies to cars, not other vehicles, and emergency vehicles are exempt.

Oxford residents can apply for 100-day passes per year, while those living in Oxfordshire can apply for 25.

Oxford University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust previously said that the £5 charge could be “detrimental” to staff, given the cost-of-living crisis, in their response to the consultation.

They added that many staff live outside the ring road and that those who commute by walking, cycling, or public transport will benefit from less congestion.

The scheme was approved by the county council last month, despite 74 per cent of residents who responded to the public consultation opposing it.

It will be replaced by the traffic filter trial, where motorists will be fined £70 (decreasing to £35 if they pay within 21 days) for driving through the same roads affected by the congestion charge.

For more information, about the temporary congestion charge in Oxford, visit the council’s website at: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/transport-and-travel/oxfords-temporary-congestion-charge-cars