Oxfordshire Community Foundation celebrates 30 years of empowering county’s charities

A charity which has distributed more than £20 million in grants to improve lives and tackle inequalities across Oxfordshire is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month.

Oxfordshire Community Foundation operates as a bespoke match-making and advisory service for high-net-worth individuals to help philanthropists achieve their charitable aims and create positive countywide change.

Its team works with local donors and a network of charities and community groups to tackle key social issues in Oxfordshire including homelessness, poor health, loneliness and lack of opportunity.

More than 4,500 grants have been awarded to small local charitable organisations since the charity’s formation in April 1995 by the then Lord-Lieutenant Sir Ashley Ponsonby. The charity’s staff held a small celebration at its Oxford office to mark the anniversary and plans to hold an event to thank donors and delivery charities on Giving Tuesday in December.

The Oxfordshire Community Foundation team celebrate the charity's 30th birthday.

Ian Busby, Chair of Trustees at Oxfordshire Community Foundation, said: “We are committed to using every resource and all influence at our disposal so every person living in Oxfordshire has a fair opportunity to reach their true potential.

“Our team acts as the bridge which connects donors to small charitable groups, who otherwise would struggle to find each other – saving generous individuals time and effort.

“We admire the power of the thousands of grassroots organisations across the county who make such a tangible difference to our communities. They must be maintained and well resourced.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 30 years of delivering positive impact across Oxfordshire and look forward to providing many more years of service to our community.”

Zoe Sprigings, CEO of Oxfordshire Community Foundation, added: “Oxfordshire is internationally regarded as a county of exceptional wealth, success and beauty.

“But behind this, there remain critical inequality gaps. The financial crash of 2008, the pandemic and sharp rises to the cost of living have all impacted local people. Bank of England data shows the same goods and services costing £10 in 1995 now cost £20. Food banks barely existed when we started, but now they are something we regularly fund.

“And yet, however downbeat the news can be, and whatever the new challenges, we are constantly inspired by the kindness and creativity shown by the community groups and donors we work with. We see the very best of human nature every day, and it's a privilege to work with such good people.”

Since its formation, Oxfordshire Community Foundation has supported close to 2,000 not-for-profit groups in Oxfordshire, including small, volunteer led, grassroots charitable organisations that are embedded in the heart of local communities.

Its first grant was made to the Archway Foundation in May 1996. The charity continues to operate today and has received a total of £128,000 in grants from Oxfordshire Community Foundation over the past 30 years to support those experiencing feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Angelo Fernandes, CEO of the Archway Foundation, said: “One in four adults in Oxfordshire will experience loneliness this year.

“As a charity, we are committed to reducing loneliness and alienation through increasing social contact and connection.

“Support from Oxfordshire Community Foundation in the last 30 years has been invaluable to our development and ability to target those who are most vulnerable to isolation, particularly in recent years as a result of challenges prompted by the pandemic.”

John Taylor served as the charity’s Chair of Trustees between 2016 and 2020 and is a major donor. In 2016 he established a named fund with Oxfordshire Community Foundation, to which he and his wife Julie make regular gifts of shares, with plans to leave a substantial legacy.

“I wanted to give back to my community,” said John. “Volunteering and donating to good causes through Oxfordshire Community Foundation has opened my eyes to the pressing social problems in our beautiful county.

“My wife and I feel the real need for charity funding is on our doorstep.

“Our experience of philanthropy has been both inspiring and rewarding, and we’ve made some wonderful friendships. We are truly humbled by the opportunity to improve the lives of people living in our community and hope more people will consider philanthropy so Oxfordshire Community Foundation can continue to grow in the next 30 years.”

Further information about Oxfordshire Community Foundation is available online via www.oxfordshire.org.