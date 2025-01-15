Oxfordshire charity Be Free Young Carers celebrates 30th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Oxfordshire charity which works with young carers by enhancing life opportunities and improving their emotional and social health is celebrating its 30th birthday.

Be Free Young Carers is the region’s only charity supporting children and young people in Oxfordshire whom others are dependent on to function.

The charity operates across southern and central parts of Oxfordshire with plans to broaden its footprint in the new year by expanding existing services which include organising day trips, befriending, counselling, providing emotional support and youth group activities.

Celebrations follow an unprecedented year for Be Free Young Carers after research found two in three young carers aged 8-17 suffer from stress, more than half (51 per cent) live with sleep problems and over a third (39 per cent) are frustrated by their role.

Be Free Young Carers team with Sir Ed Davey.

With support from youth workers, fundraisers and volunteers, the charity provided more than 600 trip spaces for young carers over 42 activities in the last year. In addition, its team delivered 174 one-to-one emotional support sessions, matched 11 young carers with befrienders and delivered 36 mindfulness movement sessions to enhance wellbeing.

Sabiene North, CEO of Be Free Young Carers, said the requirement to support Oxfordshire’s young carers has never been greater.

“Being a young carer is a 24/7 role,” said Sabiene. “It’s the ultimate responsibility at a time where most people have the freedom to take opportunities such as making friends, developing key life skills and enjoying days out for granted.

“In almost all cases, young carers have no choice to adopt their role at an important stage of their life and can, understandably, feel isolated both emotionally and practically through lack of support, knowledge or respite.

“That’s where Be Free Young Carers plays such an important role, and we’re proud to have worked with young carers in Oxfordshire for 30 extraordinary years. We believe all children should have the chance to be children by living in a fun, engaging and supportive environment away from the pressures of their important caring roles.

“Our work has helped thousands of young carers reach their true potential by enhancing resources available and we thank every person who has been part of our historic journey to date.”

As part of the charity’s 30th birthday celebrations, its team met with Sir Ed Davey – Leader of the Liberal Democrats – in Didcot.

Mr Davey learnt about the charity’s present operation and met some of the 500 young carers it works with each year plus support workers and volunteers.

Further information about Be Free Young Carers and its work to improve the lives of young carers through recreational, emotional and social support is available online via www.befreeyc.org.uk.