Oxfordshire centenarian shares secret to long life on 102nd birthday, with visit from Mayor of Thame

A Thame care home resident has celebrated her 102nd birthday and put her remarkable longevity down to one thing: “luck of the draw!”

Residents and team members at Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, held a special celebration for 102-year-old Guida Thomas to mark her milestone birthday. Guida celebrated her big day surrounded by friends, family, fellow residents and the Cuttlebrook Hall team.

The celebrations included an afternoon tea, live entertainment, and a special birthday cake, with the Mayor of Thame presenting Guida with a beautiful bouquet of flowers to mark the occasion.

Born in London and raised in Wraysbury, Guida served as a meteorologist for the RAF during World War II. She has always stayed both physically and mentally active, with a passion for walking, swimming, boating and playing Scrabble.

Looking back on her life, Guida fondly recalls her teenage years as a Girl Guide in Windsor, where she took part in many activities, including attending the funeral of King George V. At 21, Guida married her late husband John, and the couple welcomed four children and eight grandchildren.

Reflecting on her long life, Guida said: “I wish I knew what the secret was – there are no secrets in my life. I have lived a long life due to luck of the draw!”

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “Guida is an absolute treasure, and it was such a delight to celebrate her milestone 102 years. Her positivity and sense of humour are much loved at Cuttlebrook Hall, and we’re all incredibly lucky to have her with us.

“She has led a fascinating life with her work as a meteorologist in the RAF, and we absolutely love hearing her stories from decades gone by. Here’s to you, Guida!”

