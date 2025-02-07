Oxfordshire care home residents make new feathered friends

Brize Meadow Lodge Care Home is celebrating the continued joy brought to its residents by the beloved budgies that have called the home their sanctuary since 2023.

The feathered friends were first introduced when a previous resident, Peggy, moved into the home with her two pet budgies under her arm. Peggy had long been known for her nurturing care of animals, and Brize Meadow Lodge made sure her companions were welcomed with open arms.

From the moment the birds arrived, they captured the hearts of the residents. Crowds would gather around their cage, singing along, teaching them cheeky phrases, and simply enjoying their presence.

In late 2024, Brize Meadow Lodge decided to expand the collection, adding two more budgies to the mix. The newest additions have already become firm favourites, bringing even more character and cheer to the home’s Garden Room, where residents can interact with the birds daily.

Pamela Saunders, one of Brize Meadow Lodge's residents, shared:"It’s lovely to be able to see the birds whenever I like; they spread and bring me cheer every day. I like to pop down in the mornings on the way to breakfast; they’re a part of my routine now.

Another resident, Brenda Springate (photographed), added:"I love how colourful the birds are and how I can hear them from my corridor. They love to chatter. They are fascinating to watch; I’ve never had a bird land on me – that was brilliant!"

Brize Meadow Lodge is proud to be part of The Cinnamon Trust, a national charity that supports older people and their beloved pets.

The charity’s work has made it possible for Brize Meadow Lodge to welcome pets into the home, creating a space where both residents and animals thrive together.

Frances Payne, Home Manager at Brize Meadow Lodge, commented:"We love animals here at Brize Meadow Lodge. The birds have brought so much joy to the home, and I’m so pleased the residents are getting so much out of them being here.

“We all know the wonderful things that animals and pets can do for the mental health and engagement of our residents.”

To find out more, call 01993 323 313, email [email protected] or pop into the home on Miles Drive, Brize Norton, OX18 1NZ.

Brize Meadow Lodge offers 24 hour, person-centred residential and dementia care. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and landscaped gardens, Brize Meadow Lodge was listed in Knight Frank’s Top 100 Luxury Care Home Guide.