Oxfordshire-based Grace Muir of HEROS Charity shortlisted for prestigious RoR Community Impact Award for work with former racehorses

Grace Muir of HEROS Charity, named as finalist for the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Community Impact Award 2025, sponsored by The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Trust

Oxfordshire-based Grace Muir of HEROS Charity, has been shortlisted for a prestigious Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) award. Recognised for her contributions to the welfare of former racehorses, as well as dedication to improving the lives of young people in the local community.

HEROS Charity, which stands for Homing Ex-Racehorses Organisation Scheme, was founded by Grace in 2006 to rehome and retrain former racehorses into various equine disciplines, including eventing, polo, dressage and showjumping, demonstrating the remarkable versatility of Thoroughbreds.

RoR, British horseracing’s official charity for the welfare of former racehorses, introduced the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust RoR Community Impact Award last year to recognise any individual, former racehorse partnership, or an organisation that can demonstrate how using a former racehorse has made a significant impact on the quality of people’s lives and helped to make a difference in their community.

Grace Muir HEROS

Grace’s impact extends beyond horses to young people and those in the racing industry. In 2024, HEROS Charity, based at North Farm Stud in Wantage, Oxfordshire, won the Animal Award at the BBC Make a Difference Awards in Oxfordshire and Berkshire for its education programmes offered to 11-16-year-olds who struggle in mainstream education. Special Education Needs (SEN) students learn horse care, functional skills in maths and English, and essential life skills such as budgeting, healthy eating, teamwork, mindfulness, and conflict resolution.

HEROS, under Grace’s guidance, is an invaluable asset to both the racing and educational industries. She champions opportunities for individuals with no prior experience, believing in their potential to learn. Half of her team has additional personal, social, or mental health needs, and Grace provides tailored support.

Grace Muir, CEO and Founder of HEROS Charity, said: “Being recognised for this award is one of the highlights of this year. We have had a memorable 2024, winning two BBC Make a Difference Awards was amazing, but it is a huge honour to be shortlisted as a finalist with RoR, who I have been working with since 2004.”

Grace added: “I have a very strong and supportive Board of Trustees, particularly Anne Richardson who is the Chair. The HEROS and North Farm Stud teams are phenomenal, and our education programmes wouldn’t work without them.”

Grace Muir HEROS

Nominations for this year’s award came from across the racing and equestrian communities, with an independent judging panel facing the difficult task of selecting the top three finalists. Grace of HEROS Charity is up against Louise Robson and Forth Bridge from Buckinghamshire, and Samantha Ivy Barton and Up For An Oscar from Pembrokeshire.

David Catlow, Managing Director of RoR, commented: "The outstanding nominations we received made selecting finalists a tough task for our judges. Each story underscores the incredible versatility of former racehorses as they transition into new careers, as well as the unwavering dedication to their care and wellbeing shown by those committed to aftercare."

The 2025 RoR Awards will be especially meaningful as they coincide with RoR’s 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of commitment to supporting former racehorses through an established welfare safety net, as well as providing education, support, and advice for their owners, alongside a series of well-established events.

To mark this milestone occasion, the ceremony will be opened by RoR Patron, Zara Tindall, underscoring the significance of the work and ongoing dedication of the RoR supporters.

Zara Tindall commented: “I am thrilled to be attending the RoR Awards 2025. The charity’s tireless commitment to supporting the retraining and wellbeing of retired racehorses reflects my passion for these incredible animals. I look forward to celebrating the achievements made over the past 25 years and to helping RoR continue making a positive impact across the racing and equine communities.”

The public vote is now open and closes at 5pm on Friday 10 January. To review all the finalists’ stories and participate in the voting process, visit www.ror.org.uk/awards. The winner will be announced at the RoR Awards at Cheltenham Racecourse on Festival Trials Day on Saturday 25 January 2025.