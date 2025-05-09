Oxfordshire based cricket club bowled over by homebuilder’s sustainable support
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As a forward-thinking club, Banbury Cricket Club is always looking to push forward with new ventures and, at a time when energy prices have increased at an alarming rate, it has managed to control its spending on electricity while becoming more sustainable.
Since the installation, the solar panels have managed to save over 19.15 tons of CO2 emissions which is equivalent to 10.6 trees being planted and overall have generated a yield of 19,212 kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy.
According to Ofgem, one kWh is enough to power a 100-watt lightbulb for 10 hours. It’s estimated that the typical household in England, Scotland and Wales uses 2,700 kWh of electricity in a year.
Jack Lambden, Honorary Secretary at Banbury Cricket Club said: “Our efforts were recently recognised by Oxfordshire Cricket in its annual Grassroots Awards in the category ‘Tackling Climate Change’.
“The awards aim to recognise clubs and community organisations that are directly addressing the threat climate change poses to cricket and the local area, by making sustainable changes to operations, adapting their facilities and engaging with their local community.
“At a time when sustainability has never been more important, we are proud to be at the forefront of the efforts of local sports clubs in Oxfordshire and simply couldn't do so without the support from David Wilson Homes.”
Reformed in 1949, Banbury Cricket Club has developed in recent years to become the leading club side in Oxfordshire, having won the inaugural Home Counties Premier League in 2000.
The club has several sides of varying age groups and abilities, including four Saturday teams. It also has a comprehensive youth team, where many have progressed to represent their counties and some going even further to First Class Level.
Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are delighted to have been able to offer our support to Banbury Cricket Club. It’s a great hub for the local community and we are incredibly proud to be able to demonstrate our commitment to helping those close to us.
“We hope this donation can inspire others to consider green issues and think about how we can all take part in building a sustainable future.”
For more information about David Wilson Homes, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.