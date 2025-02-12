Oxfordshire-based charity shortlisted for national Charity Film Awards (CFAs)

Rafiki Thabo Foundation, a UK-registered charity supporting young people living with disabilities in Kenya, Uganda and Lesotho, has been shortlisted for a prestigious Smiley - Charity Film Award.

Rafiki Thabo Foundation is passionate about removing the barriers to education facing children and young people with disabilities. In the short film, we meet two of Rafiki Thabo's disability programme partners, Autism Society of Kenya (ASK) and Dadashi Special Children's Centre, as well as Lucy, one of the deaf scholars on Rafiki Thabo's scholarship programme. "We hug them", Jane, a teacher at ASK says in the film, when she talks about the care they give the children and their parents at the therapy centre. These three words and the emotion behind them seem to capture not just ASK's morning routine but the ethos of Rafiki Thabo’s disability programme partners and the charity’s scholarship programme in ensuring children with disability are given equal opportunity to a brighter future.

The Smiley team said “To be a finalist is a great testament to the enthusiasm of your supporters and the effectiveness of your work. Well done!”

The winners will be decided by a panel of expert judges. Then it is the red-carpet awards ceremony on the 20th March for the Rafiki Thabo Foundation team!

Janne Pilbeam, the charity’s Partnerships and Events Manager says: “We are quite overwhelmed at the support in the public voting stage and are immensely grateful to everyone who voted! The Smiley Charity Film Awards campaign to amplify the films entered has so far generated over 50 million views – that is tremendous! Whether we receive an award or not, we are already winners: if our film had even 0.1% of the views, that is 50,000 people who have now learnt about our work and our impact! And it is not over yet!”

The vision of Rafiki Thabo Foundation, a small international development charity established by Jon Uglow in 2006, is that young people, including those living with disabilities, will be empowered through education to enable them to reach their full potential and initiate positive change in their communities. The charity, based near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, works through local committees of volunteers in Kenya, Lesotho and Uganda to identify the need for, and implement, a range of education projects. These include a scholarship programme, school meals programmes, school infrastructure development projects and work to reduce the barriers to education for children living with disabilities. You can learn more about their work on their website https://rafiki-foundation.org.uk/.