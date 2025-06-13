Oxford’s Smart Ageing Summit launches the Oxford Personalised Plan that every individual can adopt and adapt to Live Longer Better

On stage: Longevity expert Leslie Kenny (L) and menopause doctor Dr Louise Newson ( R)

Last week saw leading scientists, longevity enthusiasts and even celebrities join together to discuss the latest scientific breakthroughs in the science of ageing - all part of the third annual Smart Ageing Summit in Oxford. Held at the prestigious Rhodes House, Oxford University, the sold-out event saw TV veteran Angela Rippon, internationally renowned healthcare authority, Sir Muir Gray, and menopause doctor Dr Louise Newson all take to the stage to explore the summit’s theme: what is the vital link between mental health, mindset and healthy longevity in the modern environment?

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summit is organised by The Oxford Longevity Project, a not-for-profit that produces webinars, seminars and annual summits to get actionable, science-backed ideas around ageing to the public. The Smart Ageing Summit is sponsored by longevity supplement brand Oxford Healthspan. Talks at the 2025 summit included: What Makes Young People Want to Live Longer? Insight from Around the World’ by Dr Kate Bancroft & Professor Michael Sanders, Let’s Dance by Angela Rippon, We Are Not The Plaything Of Our Genes by Professor Denis Noble and Responsible Ageing by Sir Christopher Ball.

Originally founded by Oxford Professors Denis Noble and Sir Christopher Ball, Oxford College doctor Dr Paul Ch'en, and Harvard MBA and Oxford-based patient advocate Leslie Kenny, the summit included networking with longevity mocktails, engaged discussions and thought-provoking sessions. Functional movement influencer, Wendy Welpton, and breathing habits coach, Jane Tarrant, led breath and movement breaks in between all the presentations throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summit also saw the launch of the Oxford Personalised Plan for Living Longer Better by The Oxford Longevity Project; a programme which every individual can use to understand and plan the actions they can take to regain lost fitness, reduce the risk of disease (including dementia) and fight back if disease does occur. One key theme to emerge from the summit is the power of community, with both young and old people playing a part in this.

Speakers mixed with a range of press in attendance. Pictured: L-R: Imam Raheel Ahmad of Voice of Islam Radio, Sir Muir Gray of the Oxford Longevity Project, Imam Zawar Ahmed Butt of Voice of Islam Radio and Sir Christopher Ball of the Oxford Longevity Project.

“It was a privilege bringing together such a star-studded group of experts who taught science-backed ways to age well in such a joyful and collaborative way with other attendees. Oxford Healthspan is proud to sponsor this important event that is redefining what ageing looks like and empowering the public with actionable tips on how to age better right now,” says Co-Founder of the Oxford Longevity Project and CEO of Oxford Healthspan Leslie Kenny.

"It is so important that we address mental health in the context of ageing, and the roles that hormones play in brain health. I have a particular interest in diseases of inflammation and the effects of inflammation on mental health are important yet often ignored. That’s why I was so pleased to be part of The Smart Ageing Summit. Its mission, to empower people to take control of their health as they age, aligns so closely with the work I do every day: giving women evidence-based information and treatment so they can make informed, confident decisions about their health, wellbeing, and future," says speaker and menopause doctor Dr Louise Newson www.newsonhealth.co.uk

“This was one of the most practical and useful events I have attended. I met so many scientifically literate people able to share their knowledge in usable formats. This is the future of human-centric health care,” says Dr Robert Kilpatrick, Executive Editor of Scientific American.

For more information, visit: oxfordlongevityproject.org