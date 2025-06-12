Oxford leisure centres introduce ‘Little Lungs, Big Impact’ to prioritise health of young children

By Sasha Benfield
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 11:56 BST

More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT) has launched the "Little Lungs, Big Impact" initiative aimed at eliminating smoking and vaping at the entrances to all the leisure facilities it operates in Oxford in partnership with Serco Leisure.

Little Lungs, Big Impact will prioritise the health and well-being of young children, whose developing lungs are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

“We recognise that leisure centres are hubs for families and children, and that creating a smoke-free environment is crucial for protecting their health.” said Brian Taylor, chair of MLCT.

“Little Lungs, Big Impact is about creating a safe and healthy environment for everyone, especially our youngest visitors. We want to ensure that children can enjoy our facilities without being exposed to harmful smoke."

Smiling children.placeholder image
Smiling children.

The new initiative will feature prominent signage displayed around entrances, indicating the designated smoke-free zones.

Serco Leisure’s National Active Wellbeing Manager, Sarah Berne added: "Children's lungs are still developing, and exposure to second-hand smoke can lead to a range of health problems, including asthma, respiratory infections, and even sudden infant death syndrome in babies.

"This initiative is a vital step in protecting our children and ensuring they have the opportunity to grow up healthy."

For more information about MLCT centres in Oxford, please visit the website: https://www.oxfordcityleisure.com/

Support for people looking to quit smoking can be found here: https://www.nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking/

In partnership with Serco Leisure, More Community Leisure Trust manage five facilities on behalf of Oxford City Council.

