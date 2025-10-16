Oxford learning disability music charity Soundabout wins Youth Music Award

Soundabout, an Oxford-based learning disability music charity, has been named the winner of the Outstanding Project Award, sponsored by Rocksteady Music School, at the annual Youth Music Awards 2025 in association with Hal Leonard Europe.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soundabout received the award at the event, held at Troxy, for its innovative Emerging Leaders programme, supporting learning disabled young people to become the next generation of creative professionals. The programme challenges what is meant by ‘leadership’ in the sector and is pushing the boundaries in creative employment opportunities led by the ambitions and feedback of learning disabled young people.

Discussing their award win, Soundabout representatives Ellen, Rebecca, and Katie say: “It’s really important to show the young people that we support that the future is looking bright for them. It’s great to get the recognition. We can't wait to get back to work and show them the award–they’ll be elated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 6th year, the awards celebrate the trailblazing entrepreneurs, grassroots projects and young leaders shaping the scene. Winners were chosen by an esteemed panel of industry experts, including Pass Out singer Tinie Tempah, DJ duo BICEP, MOBO Award-winning ALT BLK ERA, and radio presenters Jess Iszatt and Jodie Bryant.

Soundabout at the Youth Music Awards 2025. Credit: Nic Serpell-Rand

Alongside the awards, Youth Music is calling on the industry to Rescue the Roots. With 41% of vital grassroots projects at risk of closure, the campaign aims to raise £1 million to protect the youth music scene – with every pound matched by Youth Music.

Each of the 12 awards were sponsored by some of the UK’s most prolific music, fashion and culture brands, including NOTION, Levi’s, Marshall Amplification, Wingstop, PRS for Music and Pirate.

Youth Music CEO, Matt Griffiths, said: “The Youth Music Awards is always a powerful reminder of what happens when young people are given the chance to create. The artists and leaders we celebrate tonight are shaping the future of music at its roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a time when grassroots projects face a major funding crisis, showcasing their impact has never been more vital. The energy, talent and ambition in this room are proof of why these spaces matter.

On a personal note, this is my last Youth Music Awards as CEO, which makes the night especially meaningful. I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and the incredible artists who were shortlisted.”

Next year will see the awards move out of London for the first time to the Northwest, where Youth Music has invested over £1.1million in 23 different grassroots music projects over the past year, supporting over 6,000 young people.

For more information head to https://youthmusic.org.uk/awards