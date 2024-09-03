Oxford half marathon top tips: How to prep and pace yourself to beat your personal best

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Oxford Half falls during the 70th anniversary of the famous first sub-4-minute mile. Ahead of the event, Runna have put together their top tips to help runners channel their inner Roger Bannister and smash their personal goals this October.

The Oxford Half takes place on Sunday 13 October and Runna’s top tips will help you prepare in the weeks ahead, on the morning of, and during the race, covering everything from food, equipment, bin bags, and more:

#1 – Make sure to relax on the eve of the race. Stay off your feet as much as possible and build up as much energy as possible ahead of the big day.

#2 – Get everything ready the night before. Lay out your socks, kit, shoes, anything that you will use on race day, the night before the race. Getting all of it ready will reduce any potential stress in the morning and you can set off straight away for your race start time.

Oxford Half 2023

#3 – Food, food, food. Everyone is slightly different, so you must learn how your body reacts to certain foods, often through trial and error. Over the course of the preceding week, eat your usual number of calories while increasing the percentage of carbs in each meal to get your muscles fuelled for race day. When it comes to race day breakfast, keep it simple and stick to one of your favourites.

#4 – Stay warm in the starting pen. It is key that you don’t get too cold while waiting to start, so bring some old clothes that you can donate to charity at the start line or even a bin bag to help insulate your body.

#5 – Hydration. Particularly if it is a hot day, make sure to stay hydrated but try to avoid drinking about thirty minutes before the start of the race, to avoid a full stomach or needing the toilet mid-race.

Oxford’s half marathon is an iconic route, often praised for its accessibility, offering an easy route for first timers while still offering a challenge for veterans. Here’s how to pace yourself as you traverse the streets of this famous city:

#1 – Work backwards from your target finish time. Work out the average pace per km target by dividing your finish time and allow yourself a pace range of 3-4 seconds either side of your km target. This reduces the stress of having to hit an exact pace. After this, break the race up into sections allowing you to make a plan for each.

#2 – First 7km. This is the easy bit as you’ll be fresh and full of excitement, allowing you to hold your pace. At this stage, just focus on not getting ahead of yourself and burning out too quickly.

#3 – Second 7km. This is the hard section of the race where you’ll start to feel fatigue in your legs. If you’ve found that you’ve held back so far, allow yourself to speed up by a few seconds per km. Once you’ve finished this section, you’ll be two thirds done, which you can use as a mental achievement within the race.

#4 – Final 7km. Although you’re going to be physically tired now, this section can often be really fun. You can feel the finish line closing in and you just need to focus on your form, pushing through the last hurdle. If you do have more in the tank, try to increase your pace across the whole final 7km, instead of saving it all for a 1km push.

#5 – Home straight. The final 500m is all about rewarding yourself. All your hard work over recent weeks is coming together as you stride through the finish line surrounded by supporters, so make sure to take in the moment and celebrate your achievement.

To find out more about the event, visit: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/