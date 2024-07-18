Oxford flood alleviation scheme gets the go-ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The much-anticipated Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme is one step closer to becoming a reality after Oxfordshire County Council resolved to grant planning permission. This decision, subject to certain standard requirements, marks a significant milestone on the way to reducing flood risk from the River Thames and protecting the city’s homes, businesses, roads and railways.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by the Environment Agency in partnership with 9 other organisations, the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme is one of the biggest flood schemes currently planned in England.

The scheme will work with the natural floodplain to the west of Oxford. A new stream will be created, fed by the River Thames and meandering through its own gently sloping floodplain, consisting of grazing meadow with wildflowers and wetland. People will be able to walk and cycle alongside the new stream, enjoying the views and wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Thames is high, water flowing from the river into the stream will naturally start to fill the lowered floodplain, instead of overspilling from the River Thames into built-up areas of the city.

Flooded Thames towpath, Oxford, January 2024

Oxfordshire County Council considered the planning application following their public consultation on it last year. At the Planning and Regulation Committee meeting on Monday 15 July, councillors resolved to grant planning permission after hearing from the Environment Agency and their partners.

Approval is subject to the application first being referred to the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, due to the scheme’s location in the green belt. She will decide if she wishes to make a determination. This is a normal requirement in these circumstances. The Environment Agency will also need to sign a legal agreement with the council relating to the management and monitoring of the new habitats that the scheme will create.

Robbie Williams, Project Director of the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gaining the committee’s approval marks significant progress in our ambition to better protect Oxford residents and businesses from the sort of flooding that we have seen in recent years and can expect in the future.

“We are delighted with the outcome of today’s meeting. We have consulted widely to design what we believe to be the best scheme for Oxford, which will bring both greater protection from flooding and other amenity and environmental benefits to the community.”

Councillor Pete Sudbury, Deputy Leader of Oxfordshire County Council with Responsibility for Climate Change, Environment & Future Generations, and Chair of the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme Sponsoring Group, said:

“I welcome the committee’s support for the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme. The scheme will provide Oxford with vital protection from flooding and help the city to become more resilient to the effects of climate change. “The Council will work closely with the Environment Agency to secure the swift delivery of the scheme and ensure local communities can benefit from reduced flood risk as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Nigel Chapman, Cabinet Member for Citizen Focused Services and Council Companies, Oxford City Council, said: “This an important milestone in the scheme which brings us another stage closer to ensuring peace of mind for our city as we face wetter winters.

“Oxford has a long history of flooding, and many people have experienced the disruption it causes to homes, businesses, main roads, railway lines and vital services. Flooding also affects the mental health of communities who see their lives, homes and businesses devastated by floods.”

Councillor Bethia Thomas, Leader of Vale of White Horse District Council, said:

“We are pleased that the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme has reached this next stage in securing planning permission; this is an important step forward for the project and welcome news for the Vale communities of South Hinksey, Kennington and North Hinksey, who are at regular risk of flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we face increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather, the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme is more urgently needed than ever.”

Dr David Prout, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Planning and Resources), University of Oxford, added:

“On behalf of the University of Oxford, I am delighted that the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme has received the backing of the planning committee. The University is a strong supporter of the scheme, and we believe addressing flood risk for the long term will help ensure a prosperous, sustainable future for the city.”

The Oxford Flood Alliance (OFA), made up of local residents affected by flooding, has worked closely with the Environment Agency on the development of the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme. Simon Collings, from the OFA, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to have helped get the scheme to this point; it has been a huge effort across multiple partners bringing their expertise to the table.

“We believe the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme is the best option for Oxford, its communities, its economy and biodiversity. Risk of severe flooding is increasing all the time and we need to ensure we are in a position to manage this.”