Oxford bus operators shortlisted for prestigious award
The Route One Awards, dubbed ‘The Oscars of the bus, coach and mini-bus industry’, has recognised the sister companies as one of the best Large Bus Operators in the country.
The awards recognise and celebrate achievements, innovation and the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of operations.
Oxford Bus Company and Thames Travel were shortlisted into the final in recognition of a series of achievements in the past year. It includes the electrification of its Oxford city fleets, continued network growth and successful partnership working with local authorities and large businesses.
The companies have also delivered successful community initiatives including Chatty Bus, Brand the Bus and the Christmas Lights Bus.
Luke Marion, Managing Director of Oxford Bus Company and Thames Travel, said: “This shortlisting is thanks to the consistent hard work, dedication and customer service of our team.
“It is a fantastic achievement and I’m proud of our entire team who richly deserve credit for delivering for our communities.”
The Route one Awards take place in November at the Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham.