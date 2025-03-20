Oxford artists win £3,000 prize as art unveiled at The Kimmeridge

A pair of Oxford based artists have each won a £3,000 competition, with their stunning artworks now on display at the city’s first ever build-to-rent development, The Kimmeridge.

As part of a creative collaboration designed to showcase local talent, the artistic pieces inspired by the city’s rich cultural legacy were unveiled by Grainger plc.

The UK’s largest listed residential landlord, in collaboration with Creative Debuts, commissioned a unique arts project to celebrate Oxford and the outstanding artistic talent flourishing within its local community.

Artists of all abilities, genres of art, individuals or groups were invited to enter the contest to secure two spaces for artwork at the new residential development and a £3,000 cash prize.

A panel of judges named acclaimed portraitist Tom Croft and rising star Phoebe Birch, who both captured the essence of Oxford, its people, and its iconic landmarks.

Tom Croft, 54,from Oxford, submitted ‘Lifetime in Oxford, Captured on Canvas’, which showcased the city’s vibrant history and architecture.

Known for his portraits of prominent figures such as David Beckham, Kirsty Wark and NHS heroes during the pandemic, Croft’s piece is a homage to the Radcliffe Camera, one of Oxford’s most recognisable landmarks.

Phoebe Birch and Tom Croft with their winning works

Tom said: “This project was deeply personal to me.

“My father was an architect, and The Radcliffe Camera was his favourite building, so my painting is a nod to him, to the city that shaped me, and to the timeless beauty of Oxford’s architecture.

“It’s an honour to create something that will hopefully resonate with the people of Oxford now and future generations. I wanted to connect the modern architecture and way of living at The Kimmeridge to the classical and globally iconic building of the RC and I firmly believe that art is one very important way in which we turn buildings into homes.

“This type of contest is so important for not only up-and-coming artists but also established ones as well.

“Art is a challenging and solitary career so any opportunity to showcase your work to the world is beneficial.”

The artist’s career highlights include receiving a British Empire Medal for his charitable work, featuring on BBC News and hosting Sky’sPortrait Artist of the Week.

Phoebe Birch, 19, from East London, is first-year Fine Art student at University of Oxford’s Ruskin School of Art.

The judges said student Phoebe has an incredible ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary and her ‘Everyday Joys Through an Artistic Lens’ was also selected.

The teenager’s work focuses on capturing the lively social atmosphere of Oxford and celebrating the beauty in everyday moments.

Phoebe said: “My aim was to paint the people of Oxford enjoying their surroundings, showcasing the joy and vibrancy of the city.

“Through this project, I wanted to remind residents of the unique stories and shared experiences that make Oxford so special.

“This project seemed like a great opportunity for people to enjoy my art in its intended way and to win is an honour.

“When I found out I won I ran to my grandma’s house to share the news and I was absolutely buzzing with excitement.

“The competition really was a great way to put myself out there and boosted my confidence.”

Phoebe’s painting was inspired by locations like the Turf Tavern and Oxford High Street and portray “a passion for preserving the charm of daily life”.

The winning pieces were unveiled at a special VIP event hosted at The Kimmeridge, where residents, stakeholders and art enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the artists’ achievements.

The Kimmeridge is a development of 150 new rental homes in vibrant Botley, to the west of the city, and is a milestone for Grainger and Oxford, who have welcomed its first build-to-rent property.

Fiona McDonald, Head of Onboarding at Grainger, said: “At Grainger, we believe in fostering community spirit and celebrating local talent.

“Following the success of our recent arts project in Birmingham at our development The Silver Yard, and with The Kimmeridge being the first-ever purpose built rental development in Oxford, we wanted to try something unique with the artwork, to really celebrate the city within our new development, whilst providing a platform for the local art community.”

The arts initiative highlights Grainger’s commitment to supporting artists at every stage of their careers, offering an opportunity which provides visibility, recognition and a platform to share their work with the community.

Calum Hall, Founder at Creative Debuts, added: “This initiative from Grainger is a testament to the thriving artistic community in Oxford and it’s inspiring to see projects like this giving artists the opportunity to showcase their work, connect with audiences and celebrate their craft in meaningful ways.

“The calibre of submissions was incredibly high and made our decision making such a tough choice. Oxford is such a creative city and houses so many brilliant artists, both established and emerging, that the project was fantastic way to support local creatives.”

For more information about The Kimmeridge and Grainger’s commitment to community-focused living, visit the Grainger PLC website here.