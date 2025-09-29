Overlooked ‘loveable and affectionate’ lurcher who was found as a stray still looking for forever home

A dog who was discovered living on the streets is still looking for a forever home to call his own – nearly a year after being rescued.

Lurcher Alfie was discovered roaming the streets at the end of 2024, and rescued by Oxfordshire-based charity Angels for Animals Foundation.

The two-year-old dog has since been living in a foster home, but Angels for Animals – which works to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abandoned and abused dogs - is desperately seeking a permanent home for the loveable hound to spend the rest of his days.

Charity founder Katie Harrison-Holland said: “For no fault of his own, Alfie has spent much longer than our other dogs with no interest. We need to find him a home where he can start thriving, but unfortunately, we have had no interest in Alfie.

“Alfie is a very special dog and whoever adopts him will have an absolute treasure. He is loyal, playful, intelligent and an absolute bundle of energy who loves people.”

Alfie is a bouncy dog so needs a home without children, and can live with or without another dog. He can be left alone for a couple of hours, but would need a home with an experienced owner who is home most of the time.

Katie added: “Alfie is a sensitive boy and a bit unsure around strangers, so would ideally suit a quiet or more rural home.

“He is a beautiful lurcher with a heart of gold who is more than ready to find his forever home.

“This is a great opportunity to adopt a loving sighthound with a great foundation of training, and training support provided by our charity.

“Alfie will be a great companion dog for an adopter who wants to be with their dog as much as possible, either in the home or out and about.”

Visit angelsforanimals.org.uk/2025/01/09/alfie/ to find out more about Alfie and to get in touch about adopting.