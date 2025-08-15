Over 70 traders with foods from around the world expected at Banbury Food and Drink Festival on Sunday

Thousands of people are expected to attend Banbury’s Food and Drink Festival when it returns to the Market Place this Sunday (August 17).

Alongside the traders serving up delicious foods, this year’s event features cookery shows from professional chef Paul Da Costa Greaves.

Paul will demonstrate how to master several dishes whilst offering top culinary techniques, tips and tricks to the audience.

Organised by the town council, the annual Food and Drink Festival is one of the most popular events in the town’s calendar.

Last year’s festival saw thousands of food lovers pack into Banbury’s Market Place to explore the different cuisines available.

This year, the council has confirmed that over 70 stalls selling a variety of products, including artisan cheeses, wine, and honey, will be at the festival.

A town council spokesperson said: “Like all Banbury Town Council events, the Banbury Food and Drink Festival is completely free to attend, making it an ideal day out for families and food fanatics alike. Encouraging community, culture and culinary diversity, it’s a great opportunity for Banbury residents to spend a day in the heart of the town, enjoying all it has to offer as well as the event itself.

“Banbury Market Place, one of the most historic and important sites in town, will be transformed into a hub of food and fun, with visitors encouraged to try new dishes, enjoy some entertainment, and discover future favourites at this year’s festival.”

The festival will run from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

For more information, visit: https://banbury.gov.uk/events/