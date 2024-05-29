Over 65's day centre re-opens at Lake House in Adderbury
The Day Centre provides a full day of activities and entertainment as well as a hot lunch, refreshments, and light meal to take away. Regular attendees make friends and enjoy being part of a safe and sociable space. The Day Centre helps to tackle loneliness and offers a chance for family carers to have some free time while their loved one is looked after by professional care teams.
Activities at the Day Centre include quizzes, game challenges, baking and bingo.
Cllr Jacky Atkinson said: “The reopening of Lake House Day Centre will again provide a welcoming facility to enable older people to enjoy planned activities and care, and at the same time offer families and carers much needed respite.”
Lindsey Worthy, Lake House Home Manager, said: “We are honoured that Councillor Jacky Atkinson joined us to re-open Lake House Day Centre. The Day Centre offers care and companionship in a safe environment, run by our dedicated and experienced team members.”
The Day Centre had been popular within the local community before it closed during the pandemic. We are very glad that it has now re-opened.”
To find out more, or book a place at the Day Centre, contact Lake House on 01295 811 183, or email [email protected].