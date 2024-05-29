Over 65's day centre re-opens at Lake House in Adderbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lake House Day Centre for over 65-years-olds was re-opened on 20 May by Adderbury Parish Councillor, Jacky Atkinson.The care home has spaces for up to eight over 65-year-olds to attend any weekday from 10am – 4pm. Lake House Day Centre, which is managed by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), is co-located with Lake House care home on Lake Walk.

The Day Centre provides a full day of activities and entertainment as well as a hot lunch, refreshments, and light meal to take away. Regular attendees make friends and enjoy being part of a safe and sociable space. The Day Centre helps to tackle loneliness and offers a chance for family carers to have some free time while their loved one is looked after by professional care teams.

Activities at the Day Centre include quizzes, game challenges, baking and bingo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Jacky Atkinson said: “The reopening of Lake House Day Centre will again provide a welcoming facility to enable older people to enjoy planned activities and care, and at the same time offer families and carers much needed respite.”

Manager Lindsey Worthy with Parish Councillor Jacky Atkinson and her husband

Lindsey Worthy, Lake House Home Manager, said: “We are honoured that Councillor Jacky Atkinson joined us to re-open Lake House Day Centre. The Day Centre offers care and companionship in a safe environment, run by our dedicated and experienced team members.”

The Day Centre had been popular within the local community before it closed during the pandemic. We are very glad that it has now re-opened.”