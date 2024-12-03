One donation, double the impact for Banbury hospice

Published 3rd Dec 2024
Local hospice Katharine House is hoping to double its donations this festive season after signing up to the Big Give Christmas Challenge.

As part of the challenge, every £1 donated to Katharine House via the Big Give website between December 3 and 10 will be doubled, thanks to a match funding commitment from major donors.

Like many hospices, Katharine House is feeling the pinch and struggling to raise the money it needs to cover costs.

The hospice is hoping the Christmas spirit will encourage people to take part in the challenge and help raise much-needed funds.

Hospice staff celebrate launch of Big Giveplaceholder image
Hospice staff celebrate launch of Big Give

Katharine House Head of Fundraising Stephanie Lawless said: “Katharine House helps people across the community, 365 days a year. But at Christmas, we go above and beyond to make the hospice feel special for our patients and visitors.

“The impact of the increase in the cost of living, growing demand for our services and a difficult fundraising environment means it has become harder to fund everyday costs.

"We want to raise as much money as possible to support our incredible teams who look after our patients 24 hours a day over the Christmas period and beyond.”

Visit www.khh.org.uk/big-give to join the campaign now.

