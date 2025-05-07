Oddfellows donates vital scanner to the Horton General in Banbury

By Jane Bray
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 12:51 BST
Monica Deakin, member of Oddfellows, with the ultrasound equipment at the Horton General.Monica Deakin, member of Oddfellows, with the ultrasound equipment at the Horton General.
Monica Deakin, member of Oddfellows, with the ultrasound equipment at the Horton General.
North Gloucestershire Oddfellows, a society which runs friendship groups across the region, recently donated funding for a bladder scanner costing just under £12,000 for the Horton General Hospital in Banbury.

The ultrasound equipment is now being used in the Banbury-based hospital’s Emergency Department to help diagnose urinary retention or other bladder issues.

Ella Cooper, Programme Officer from Horton General Hospital Charity, said: “This kind donation is already having an immediate impact helping patients in our hospital. We’re grateful indeed to North Gloucestershire Oddfellows for their generous support.”

Monica Deakin, a longtime member of the local friendly society and who receives regular cancer treatment at the hospital, originally suggested the Horton as a donation recipient.

Monica, along with fellow Oddfellows member Bill Butler, recently took a tour of the Emergency Department to see the scanner in-situ.

She said: “It’s just brilliant to see the scanner there and that it’s already being used. For me, it’s a small thank you back to the hospital’s teams who show me such incredible care on my visits.”

Alex Walker, Development Officer at North Gloucestershire Oddfellows, added: “We’re delighted to be able to fund such a vital piece of equipment, and hope it makes things a little easier for the department in being able to provide its immediate care response.”

