Oddfellows donates vital scanner to the Horton General in Banbury

Monica Deakin, member of Oddfellows, with the ultrasound equipment at the Horton General.

North Gloucestershire Oddfellows, a society which runs friendship groups across the region, recently donated funding for a bladder scanner costing just under £12,000 for the Horton General Hospital in Banbury.

The ultrasound equipment is now being used in the Banbury-based hospital’s Emergency Department to help diagnose urinary retention or other bladder issues.

Ella Cooper, Programme Officer from Horton General Hospital Charity, said: “This kind donation is already having an immediate impact helping patients in our hospital. We’re grateful indeed to North Gloucestershire Oddfellows for their generous support.”

Monica Deakin, a longtime member of the local friendly society and who receives regular cancer treatment at the hospital, originally suggested the Horton as a donation recipient.

Monica, along with fellow Oddfellows member Bill Butler, recently took a tour of the Emergency Department to see the scanner in-situ.

She said: “It’s just brilliant to see the scanner there and that it’s already being used. For me, it’s a small thank you back to the hospital’s teams who show me such incredible care on my visits.”

Alex Walker, Development Officer at North Gloucestershire Oddfellows, added: “We’re delighted to be able to fund such a vital piece of equipment, and hope it makes things a little easier for the department in being able to provide its immediate care response.”