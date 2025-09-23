Oaken Holt Estate celebrates the opening of the Coach House

Last week, residents, families, and members of the local community came together at Oaken Holt Estate in Oxfordshire, part of the Aria Care Group, to celebrate the grand opening of the newly refurbished Coach House at Oaken Holt Estate.

The fun-filled event featured entertainment, food, and celebration. Guests enjoyed performances from singer Andy Francis, balloon artist Kerry Jay, caricaturist Sassy Steve, and magician Andy the Ace. A delightful selection of canapés, created by Head Chef Janos, showcased his culinary talent.

A highlight of the afternoon was the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, performed by longstanding resident Graham Cooper.

A raffle was also held in support of Championing Social Care Charities: Care Rights UK, Marie Curie, and Care Workers Charity, raising over £200. Residents contributed by making and selling friendship bracelets, which added a lovely personal touch.

It was a wonderful team effort across Oaken Holt Estate, with special thanks to the Wellbeing Team, Nikki, Erin, and Wendy, whose dedication and hard work made the day such a success.

Lorraine Nathan, daughter of a respite resident, said, “A huge thank you to Pete and the wonderful team at Oaken Holt Estate for such a lovely afternoon at the Family Fun Day. It definitely lived up to its name, it was such a fun and happy occasion! Mum absolutely loved coming back, seeing so many of you, and being made to feel so welcome. Please pass on my particular thanks to Wendy, who got mum up dancing, something I never thought I’d see again. It brought a tear or two to my eye.”

First-time visitor Caroline Rosier said, “It just blew me away. The place looks like a boutique hotel, but everyone’s so warm and welcoming that it still feels like home. I got to meet Janos, the head chef, and you can tell how much he loves what he does. The food looked amazing and tasted even better.”

