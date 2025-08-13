Now Open: The Coach House at Oaken Holt Estate

Oaken Holt Estate, part of the Aria Care Group, is delighted to announce that The Coach House is now open. Designed to offer both comfort and a true sense of home, The Coach House provides a calm, welcoming environment where residents can feel supported and valued.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thoughtfully designed new space offers 12 beautiful en-suite bedrooms, each offering privacy, comfort, and modern furnishings. Residents can also enjoy a generous, light-filled lounge with views over our extensive, peaceful grounds, as well as an inviting kitchen-dining room that encourages social interaction over delicious home-cooked meals.

Home Manager Pete Watt, said, “We have already had a few residents move into The Coach House. It’s great to see them enjoying the space and seeing how happy they are in their new home. The feedback from both residents and their families has been so positive, with many commenting on how peaceful and welcoming it is. Seeing residents engaging in activities, socialising, and relaxing in the new space is wonderful. We’re excited to see more residents settle in and make this place their own.”

Resident Angie said, “It’s a really lovely place to be. Very comfortable and welcoming. The team has been so friendly to me and Oscar (the dog) since we arrived.”