Northamptonshire charity CEO treks 100km to raise thousands for good causes across the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, has raised almost £3,000 for the foundation’s General Fund by completing the 100km South Coast Challenge.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s largest independent grant-making organisation. During the financial year 2023/24, the foundation awarded more than £2.9 million in grants to small local charities, community groups and volunteer-led organisations.

The General Fund supports the foundation’s charitable activities and means that the team can continue awarding vital grants to the groups on the ground, supporting Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel completed the 100km trek across Saturday 7th and Sunday, 8th September. She said: “Last weekend, thanks to being spurred on by so many generous donations to the foundation, I completed a 100km trek along the South Coast.

Rachel McGrath at the end of the 100km South Coast Challenge

“The amazing scenery really helped with the challenging bits, and I was incredibly humbled to trek alongside so many people all taking on the challenge for causes they care about deeply.

“I was able to raise awareness of the role of Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s work; in doing so I even made some people aware of their local community foundation and the great work it is doing on their doorstep.

“Thank you to everyone who has generously donated to my JustGiving page so far, your support will make a big difference and will allow us to continue working towards making a positive impact to the lives of residents across the county.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still time to make a donation and support Rachel’s fundraising appeal. Donations can be submitted via JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rachel-mcgrath-southcoastchallenge24

To find out more about Northamptonshire Community Foundation, visit www.ncf.uk.com