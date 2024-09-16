Northamptonshire charity CEO treks 100km to raise thousands for good causes across the county
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s largest independent grant-making organisation. During the financial year 2023/24, the foundation awarded more than £2.9 million in grants to small local charities, community groups and volunteer-led organisations.
The General Fund supports the foundation’s charitable activities and means that the team can continue awarding vital grants to the groups on the ground, supporting Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable residents.
Rachel completed the 100km trek across Saturday 7th and Sunday, 8th September. She said: “Last weekend, thanks to being spurred on by so many generous donations to the foundation, I completed a 100km trek along the South Coast.
“The amazing scenery really helped with the challenging bits, and I was incredibly humbled to trek alongside so many people all taking on the challenge for causes they care about deeply.
“I was able to raise awareness of the role of Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s work; in doing so I even made some people aware of their local community foundation and the great work it is doing on their doorstep.
“Thank you to everyone who has generously donated to my JustGiving page so far, your support will make a big difference and will allow us to continue working towards making a positive impact to the lives of residents across the county.”
There is still time to make a donation and support Rachel’s fundraising appeal. Donations can be submitted via JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rachel-mcgrath-southcoastchallenge24
To find out more about Northamptonshire Community Foundation, visit www.ncf.uk.com
