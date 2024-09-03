Nominate your local sporting heroes

The Sunday Times is looking for local Banbury stories to celebrate women in sport

The Sunday Times has launched its annual Sportswomen of the Year Awards, in association with Citi Bank. Now in its 37th year, its aim, as ever, is to celebrate and honour those athletes, coaches and behind the scenes stars who enable women’s sport - from the elite to the grassroots. The judging panel includes past winners Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis Hill alongside new additions such as Karren Brady, Katherine Grainger, Stuart Broad , Eddie Hearn and Megan Nicholls.

This year, there is a brand new category, The Sure Sporting in Schools Changemaker Awards. Designed to celebrate exceptional students who look set for future sporting success, or teachers who have empowered others through sport - this is your chance to share these stories so those individuals can be celebrated. The Sunday Times also want to hear about all those Grassroots heroes - the women who run the local cricket club, volunteer at Park Run - washes all the kit - time to give them a shout out. If they make it onto the short list, they will be invited to attend the awards in London in January.