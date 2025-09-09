'No-one in our district should be living in fear' - Council pledges more support for domestic abuse victims in Banbury

Cherwell District Council has approved a new policy that will see domestic abuse victims in Banbury receive tailored support.

The council’s executive approved the new Domestic Abuse Policy on Tuesday, September 2.

According to the council, the North Oxfordshire area has high rates of domestic abuse compared to other parts of Oxfordshire.

It is hoped that this new policy will raise awareness of domestic abuse and help victims access support.

Cllr Nick Cotter, portfolio holder for housing, said: “No one in our district should be living in fear of violence at home – whether physical or psychological – and this new policy is all about making sure people feel confident when they get in touch with us for support with housing matters or for help with escaping domestic abuse.

“We will seek to remove barriers to reporting domestic abuse to the police and support victims in seeking justice.

“Our pledge is that the service we offer will be responsive to people’s individual circumstances and that domestic abuse survivors will be treated sensitively by a sympathetic and well-trained member of staff.”

The council employs a domestic abuse coordinator, who provides domestic abuse victims with housing advice and assistance.

It also has staff members who help abuse victims access legal advice around injunctions, non-molestation orders, and tenancy or mortgage advice.

Cherwell District Council says it will sensitively tailor the handling of housing cases to accommodate victims’ individual needs.

This can include a dedicated housing case officer, flexibility of meetings, and the option to have a case officer of a specific gender if desired.

The new policy also emphasises the council’s commitment to ensuring all staff have up-to-date training so they can help people experiencing domestic abuse.

A service known as target hardening for victims of domestic abuse is also being run by the council.

This service involves the installation of products such as video doorbells and security lighting to make victims feel safer in their own homes and help stop abusers from contacting them or attempting to get into their homes.

For a full list of council services for domestic abuse victims, visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/DomesticAbuse