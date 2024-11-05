Night of Our Light at Mid-England Barrow

Visitors to Mid-England barrow were treated to a previously unseen spectacle when the owners opened the gates to the public having lit not only the inside of the barrow, but also the exterior with candles, totalling in the region of 400.

Owner Sarah said 'we were delighted to be invited to take part in the event. I knew it was going to be something special, and it didn't disappoint.

The barrow is a beautiful place, but candlelit lifts it to the next level.

It's a sureal space, where human and pet ashes can be placed alongside each other, just where they were in life.'

If you would like to visit the Barrow, please contact Sarah on 07791807970.

It’ll be way beyond your expectations!