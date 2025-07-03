NHS Blood and Transplant supports Westfield Health British Transplant Games

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) is proud to support the Westfield Health British Transplant Games 2025, which will take place across Oxfordshire from July 31 to August 3.

This inspiring event celebrates the lifesaving and life-changing impact of transplantation and is expected to welcome 1,045 competitors. With more than 2642 entries already registered across 26 sporting events including athletics, swimming, and cycling, this year’s Games will bring together 54 teams, striving for 5,500 medals, with 195 live donors and 1,351 supporters joining the celebrations.

NHSBT is playing a crucial role in supporting the Games by providing physical donor cards at all venues, ensuring attendees can join the NHS Organ Donor Register. Their involvement highlights the importance of organ donation and creates an invaluable platform for raising awareness. By bringing the message of donation directly to participants and supporters, NHSBT helps to foster a culture of giving that will have a lasting impact.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant said: “The British Transplant Games is a wonderful event and is an amazing opportunity for those who have been given a second chance of life to express thanks to those donors and their families who make it happen through organ transplantation. Every person who participates at the games embodies gratitude, determination and celebration of life, and I wish all participants a very successful Games." Dr Paul Harden, chair of the British Transplant Games and Transplant Active, said: "The Westfield Health British

Dr Paul Harden (right), Chair of the British Transplant Games and Transplant Active NHS Senior Youth Worker at the Oxford Transplant Centre and Transplant Active trustee (left) Jordan Priest, member of the Oxford team, taking part in the darts event

Transplant Games celebrate the triumph of transplantation and the indomitable spirit of those who give and receive the gift of life. The support from NHSBT has been integral to the success of this event. Their commitment to raising awareness and providing resources like donor cards at venues reflects a shared vision of advancing care, supporting patients and families, and strengthening the transplant community. Oxfordshire is proud to host these Games, bringing together competitors, supporters, and medical professionals to highlight the extraordinary impact of organ donation."

NHSBT plays a vital role in saving and improving lives across the UK. As a special health authority, it is responsible for the supply of blood, organs, tissues, and stem cells to the NHS. NHSBT ensures the safety, matching, and allocation of donated organs, while also managing the donation, storage, and transfusion of life-saving substances. With expertise spanning organ donation, blood transfusion, and advanced therapies, NHSBT works tirelessly to enhance patient outcomes and improve healthcare efficiency. Its research and development initiatives continue to advance the field of transplantation, offering hope to thousands of people.

Organ transplantation represents one of modern medicine’s most remarkable achievements, and yet there is an urgent need for donors. There are currently almost 8,000 people on the transplant waiting list in the UK, and tragically, someone will lose their life today waiting for a transplant. NHSBT emphasises that the best way to ensure your organ donation decision is honoured is to declare it on the NHS Organ Donor Register and to share your wishes with family members. When individuals have expressed their decision to donate, nearly 90% of families supported their loved one’s organ donation last year, demonstrating the importance of these conversations.

The Westfield Health British Transplant Games are a shining example of how community and collaboration can drive awareness of organ donation. Whether you are competing, cheering on participants, or considering becoming a donor, your involvement helps highlight the extraordinary difference one person can make. By joining the NHS Organ Donor Register and sharing your decision with loved ones, you contribute to a legacy of hope and healing for those awaiting their second chance at life.

Visit www.nhsbt.nhs.uk or go directly to the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk to learn more about organ, blood, and tissue donation, and to find out how you can support NHSBT’s mission.