New Vicar at St Hugh’s
The service of Collation, Induction and Installation was lead by The Right Reverend Gavin Collins, Bishop of Dorchester, his Associate Archdeacon and the Associate Area Dean. The St Hugh’s congregation welcomed friends and family of Thomas, members of his previous churches, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Surinder Dhesi, Lord Mayor Kieron Mallon, representatives from local churches and other members of the local community.
St Hugh’s welcomes the community to Warm Spaces on Tuesday and Friday mornings and a Jigsaw Club on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 2pm.
Thomas will be leading our regular Communion services at 10am on Sundays.