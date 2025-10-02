New Vicar at St Hugh’s

From left to right. Sue Winter, Revd Mark Goodhand, Revd. Jean Price, Associate Area Dean: The Revd Dale Gingrich, Revd Andrew Burton, Revd Canon Christopher Hall, Revd Olwen Smith, Revd Hazel Scarr, Mayor Kieron Mallon, Revd Brian Fairbank, Revd John Smith, Revd Thomas Singh, The Rt Revd Gavin Collins Bishop of Dorchester, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Mrs Surinder Dhesi DL., Revd David Alderman, Revd Serena Tajima , The Revd Preb Jane Haslam Associate Archdeacon of Dorchester.

On the 29th of September the Reverend Thomas Singh was welcomed as the Vicar of St. Hugh’s Church, Banbury, at a service lead by the Bishop of Dorchester.

The service of Collation, Induction and Installation was lead by The Right Reverend Gavin Collins, Bishop of Dorchester, his Associate Archdeacon and the Associate Area Dean. The St Hugh’s congregation welcomed friends and family of Thomas, members of his previous churches, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Surinder Dhesi, Lord Mayor Kieron Mallon, representatives from local churches and other members of the local community.

St Hugh’s welcomes the community to Warm Spaces on Tuesday and Friday mornings and a Jigsaw Club on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 2pm.

Thomas will be leading our regular Communion services at 10am on Sundays.